Portsmouth v Norwich City: Early team and injury news as 11 out for Fratton Park contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 16th Aug 2025, 07:33 BST

Pompey return to Fratton Park for the first time this season in the Championship as they welcome Norwich City.

Pompey will be looking to continue their winning start to the Championship season against Norwich City this afternoon.

The Blues return to Fratton Park in the league for the first time this term aiming to follow up last weekend’s 1-0 triumph against Oxford United.

Adrian Segecic’s debut goal was enough to claim maximum points for John Mousinho’s men, who sit sixth after the opening round of matches.

Pompey were in action in midweek, however, but fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Reading in the Carabao Cup.

Focus now returns back to Championship action, with a new-look Norwich side - who are now under the leadership of Liam Manning, making the trip to PO4.

Here is the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s fixture.

The early team and injury news ahead of Pompey v Norwich City.

The winger was the shock absentee from Saturday’s curtain raider against Oxford. Mousinho revealed the 30-year-old picked up a slight hamstring injury against PEC Zwolle in the final pre-season friendly but is expected to return for the trip to West Brom on August 23. The head coach admitted Murphy’s chances of featuring today are ‘slim to none’.

The winger was the shock absentee from Saturday's curtain raider against Oxford. Mousinho revealed the 30-year-old picked up a slight hamstring injury against PEC Zwolle in the final pre-season friendly but is expected to return for the trip to West Brom on August 23. The head coach admitted Murphy's chances of featuring today are 'slim to none'.

Mahovo is nursing a quad injury and isn’t expected to be back in contention for Manning until the September international break.

Mahovo is nursing a quad injury and isn't expected to be back in contention for Manning until the September international break.

Blair played no part in pre-season after suffering a hamstring injury on the final day of the season against Hull. Mousinho isn’t expecting the winger to return for a couple of months.

Blair played no part in pre-season after suffering a hamstring injury on the final day of the season against Hull. Mousinho isn't expecting the winger to return for a couple of months.

