Pompey will be looking to continue their winning start to the Championship season against Norwich City this afternoon.

The Blues return to Fratton Park in the league for the first time this term aiming to follow up last weekend’s 1-0 triumph against Oxford United.

Adrian Segecic’s debut goal was enough to claim maximum points for John Mousinho’s men, who sit sixth after the opening round of matches.

Pompey were in action in midweek, however, but fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Reading in the Carabao Cup.

Focus now returns back to Championship action, with a new-look Norwich side - who are now under the leadership of Liam Manning, making the trip to PO4.

Here is the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s fixture.

Pompey v Norwich City early team and injury news The early team and injury news ahead of Pompey v Norwich City.

Josh Murphy - Out The winger was the shock absentee from Saturday's curtain raider against Oxford. Mousinho revealed the 30-year-old picked up a slight hamstring injury against PEC Zwolle in the final pre-season friendly but is expected to return for the trip to West Brom on August 23. The head coach admitted Murphy's chances of featuring today are 'slim to none'.

Lucien Mahovo - Out Mahovo is nursing a quad injury and isn't expected to be back in contention for Manning until the September international break.