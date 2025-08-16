Pompey will be looking to continue their winning start to the Championship season against Norwich City this afternoon.
The Blues return to Fratton Park in the league for the first time this term aiming to follow up last weekend’s 1-0 triumph against Oxford United.
Adrian Segecic’s debut goal was enough to claim maximum points for John Mousinho’s men, who sit sixth after the opening round of matches.
Pompey were in action in midweek, however, but fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Reading in the Carabao Cup.
Focus now returns back to Championship action, with a new-look Norwich side - who are now under the leadership of Liam Manning, making the trip to PO4.
Here is the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s fixture.
