Pompey’s interest in Crystal Palace youngster Hindolo Mustapha has suffered a setback.

It has emerged that the Blues are not the only ones tracking the exciting 18-year-old’s progress for the Eagles.

Indeed, according to world-renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the young attacking midfielder’s displays for Palace’s under-21s in Premier League 2 this season have alerted other clubs to his obvious potential.

That interest comes from both home and abroad, with Romano claiming Dutch giants Ajax and Feyenoord are both keen on signing the already-capped Sierra Leone international on a permanent basis.

The Italian also reported on Monday via his X account that Mustapha has already been presented with three loan proposals for the 2025-26 campaign, with clubs eager to hand him an opportunity to experience senior football before stepping into the first team at Selhurst Park.

London News Online stated last week that Pompey were a side who were interested in a loan move for the player. That claim was then followed up by Blues head coach John Mousinho being spotted at Palace’s 6-0 Premier League 2 win against Chelsea on Friday night - a match that saw Mustapha score two stunning long-range strikes and enhance his reputation even further.

His double at Sutton United’s Gander Green Lane took his goal tally for the season to 10, with seven assists also on his G/A record for the season so far.

To date, the Eagles academy ace - who signed his first professional contract with the south London club in January 2024 - is yet to feature for Oliver Glasner’s first team. Although the forward did travel with the senior squad to Marbella in March for some warm-weather training and was an unused substitute in a 1-0 friendly win against Norwegian outfit Hamarkameratene while out in Spain.

Oliver Glasner has lead Crystal Palace to this season's FA Cup final | Getty Images

What Pompey boss John Mousinho has said about Hindolo Mustapha

The News caught up with Mousinho on Saturday following Pompey’s final game of the season draw against Hull City - and before the other reported interest in the Palace youngster emerged.

‘With the Premier League 2 games it’s the quarter-finals and it’s a really exciting time to see young talent,’ said Mousinho.

‘It’s an exciting time to see young talent that’s emerging and there’s plenty of that on both sides for Crystal Palace.

‘It was just nice to watch the game and not worry about today. I’ll keep going to games next week as well.

‘We can keep guessing all we want but I won’t comment on individual players!

‘He (Mustapha) is contracted to Crystal Palace and, particularly with young lads, you don’t want to create any pressure on the young boys.

‘It’s not the first time I’ve seen Crystal Palace, it’s the fourth time I’ve seen them and it’s not the first time I’ve seen Chelsea.

‘I’ve been to a lot of those games and I’ve really enjoyed them because the standard’s great. You can also get to the games without traffic too, which is always amazing!’

Romano - who broke the news last summer of Pompey’s deal to sign Abdoulaye Kamara from Borussia Dortmund - said in his tweet: ‘Crystal Palace talent Hindolo Mustapha has attracted interest from several clubs ahead of summer exit.

‘Palace U21 midfielder has more than 3 loan proposals and also clubs keen on signing him on a permanent deal, including Ajax and Feyenoord. ‘

