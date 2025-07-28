It was ony natural for fans to worry after seeing Pompey defender Conor Shaughnessy needing treatment in the Blues’ win at Reading on Saturday

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho admitted there’s no cause for alarm following Conor Shaughnessy’s second-half substitution against Reading on Saturday.

The central defender was withdrawn from the action at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on 59 minutes and immediately after receiving on-the-pitch treatment from the club physio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old, who endured a frustrating 2024-25 campaign because of injury, was spotted sitting in the Blues’ 18-yard box in apparent discomfort following a clearance - something that, naturally, caused the match official to temporarily halt proceedings.

Within minutes, the centre-back was one of four substitutions made by head coach John Mousinho, with the returning Ibane Bowat - another player who has spent his fair share of time in the treatment room over the past 12 months - coming on to make his very first appearance for the club.

Given Shaughnessy’s troubles with calf and hamstring issues last term, it was only natural for the Fratton faithful to be concerned at the sight of the defender requiring further medical assistance.

However, those fears have since been downplayed, with Mousinho insisting there’s nothing to worry about regarding the player or anyone else who featured against the League One Royals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What John Mousinho said about Conor Shaughnessy at end of the game

Speaking at the final whistle, following the visitors’ 4-0 triumph, the Pompey boss said: ‘Shaughs just went down with cramp.

‘(But) I think that’s the longest Shaughs has played in quite a while. He did play the back end of the season and played about 60 minutes (Saturday), but matching that off the back of a really heavy week for everyone, we've really pushed the boys this week.

‘So, nothing to worry about there. I think we've got through injury-free. We've got minutes in the tank for the boys, which is really good.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Shaughnessy’s 2024-25 troubles with injury

Shaughnessy - a free transfer arrival from Burton Albion in the summer of 2023 - proved a key player for Pompey during their League One title-winning season.

The Irishman featured 45 times in the league as the Blues booked promotion back to the Championship for the first time in 12 years, with his last-gasp header against Barnsley clinching the title.

Shaughnessy was subsequently rewarded with a new Fratton Park contract that will keep him at the club until 2027.

It came as no surprise to see the defender named in the Pompey starting XI for their first two games of last season against Leeds and Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a calf issue picked up late in the game against the Hatters spelt the beginning of an injury-hit campaign that would ultimately restrict the centre-back to just nine games.

Conor Shaughnessy started Pompey last game of the 2024-25 season against Hull

Indeed, a recurrence of his calf complaint - plus a hamstring injury picked up four games into his playing comeback in February - meant Blues supporters wouldn’t see Shaughnessy in match action again until Easter Monday against Watford and with just two games of the season remaining.

A four-minute cameo against the Hornets marked his much-anticipated return, with 46 and 62-minute outings against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull his reward for a successful recovery.

Since then, the popular defender has played a full part in Pompey’s pre-season preparations, with his outing at Reading his third appearance during the close-season period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s now less than two weeks before the Blues begin their 2025-26 Championship campaign at Oxford United on Saturday, August 9.

Between then and now, Pompey take on the Hawks at Westleigh Park on Tuesday night (7pm), before entertaining Dutch side PEC Zwolle at Fratton Park on Saturday (3pm).

On the back of Mousinho’s diagnosis, it’s expected that Shaughnessy should be available for both fixtures.

For your next Pompey read: Reported Portsmouth and Oxford United forward target Harvey Knibbs being pursued by big-spending Championship newcomers Charlton Athletic