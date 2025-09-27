Pompey’s unbeaten record away from home ended by Ipswich Town at Portman Road

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to Pompey’s 2-1 defeat to Ipswich at Portman Road.

First-half goals from Jaden Philogene (9 minutes) and former Blues loanee George Hirst (41) did the damage to the visitors, who made five changes to the side that lost to Sheffield Wednesday a week earlier, with substitute Marlon Pack scoring a late consolation with a header in injury time.

The defeat - the Blues’ third in the Championship this season and first away from home -sees them drop to 17th in the table with eight points from eight games.

Next up for John Mousinho’s side is a home game against Watford on Wednesday night.

@pompeanut1898: Unbeaten away record ends… Poor start cost us but looked much improved second half. Take that into Wednesday.

@L_Jones49: Pack was the best player on the pitch when he came on. Shows how much we missed him and his ability. However this attack without Lang and Murphy simply isn’t good enough at this level.

@jamesrafter94: 5 goals so far this season is a concern. So reliant on Murphy it’s a joke.

@Brooke_Smedley: Yang doesn’t pander around with his one on one and finishes it and you get a decent draw.

We could have played better but certainly wouldn’t say it’s a toys out of the pram performance.

@hurgotler: Mad to think Pack now has the same amount of goals as Bishop this season, Pack’s a 34-year-old cdm who has played 1 game of the bench and Bishop is a striker who’s played every game, makes you think…

@RJWilkins_: One positive to take from that for me. Marlon Pack.

@pfcdave1898: Pack definitely starts on Wednesday for me, better second half from us. Need to beat Watford on Wednesday now #Pompey.

@Shovell96: 1 goals in 3 games. Maybe just maybe we should of signed an experienced proven attacker instead of 4 inexperienced randomers.. Looks an incredibly naive decision. Must win v Watford.

@mark11s: Not overly worried about the result. Reality of life in the Championship. It’s tough playing teams who can spend more on a single player than we will cumulatively in a decade. Am a bit concerned at how bad we look going forward without Murphy though.

@RO8s: Pack starts next week for me! He's changed the whole dynamic and scored the goal!

@wayneharrispfc: Good to score from a setplay. Much better after the substitutions but damage already done after poor 1st half

Pack not far away from a double from the bench. JM with decisions to make for Weds now.

Ipswich at a canter in 2nd half but it was much improved from us, too.

@PompeyPatter: Too little too late from Pompey. Second half was a lot better than the first but failed to create enough chances and didn’t take the ones we had had. Pack changed the game. Got to be better on Wednesday night.

