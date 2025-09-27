Pompey have made 5 changes to the side that lost to Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the starting XI John Mousinho has named for today’s game against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The Blues boss has made five changes to the side that lost 2-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday last time out at Fratton Park.

Out go keeper Ben Killip, John Swift and Florian Bianchini, who drop to the bench, with Josef Bursik handed his full debut and Luke Le Roux and Minyeok Yang starting in the league for the first time.

Hamstring victim Conor Shaughnessy is replaced in the middle for defence by Josh Knight, who also starts his first Championship game for Pompey.

Meanwhile, the ineligible Conor Chaplin sees his place in the team handed to Mark Kosznovszky as he, too, is given the chance to impress for the first time from the start.

The Blues also make do without the injured Josh Murphy (ankle) for the second successiv week, with the winger remaining on the treatment table alongside Nicolas Schmid, Shaughnessy, Callum Lang, Thomas Waddingham. Franco Umeh and Harvey Blair are back training, but are still not considered fit to be in contention.

It’s a line-up that is understandably making a few of the Fratton faithful nervous, especially given Ipswich’s recent Premier League status.

However, for others, they like the fact Mousinho has been ruthless in his decision-making after last week’s disappointment at home to the Owls.

Here’s how fans have reacted to today’s team news.

@Iain_Macdonald7: No surprise Murphy not playing given that photo doing the rounds of him, anyone know if he trained yesterday or if we expect club to put statement out after game to say he will be spending period on the sideline? Credit to Mous for being ruthless given some performances last week.

@Thomas_2791: For the first time this season I’m looking at the Pompey starting eleven and thinking this could be a long afternoon.

@84Knight: If we can escape with 3-0 or less we’ll have done well.

@markj2k73: No Murphy no party. He creates most of our chances and can score as well. Without him we look lightweight going forward. I expected some changes after last week's dire performance but tbh I take a point today. Can't see us creating much, just need to be solid. Big call on gk.

@pfcdave1898: With what we have, I like that! Come on the boys.

@wayneharrispfc: No prisoners taken whatsoever from JM today. Ruthless. Time waits for no man.

I take it Kosnovszky and Minhyeok are our front wide men? Decent bench again if need be. Tough one today.

Defend well and we get a result. The league table isn't gospel this time of year.

@ollygrand__: What am I readinng?

@FairallDavid: Whatever this turns out as today, love the ruthlessness after last week.

@pompeyspud: Are we to be worried about Murphy yet?

@phil72pfc: That’s taken a bit of time to process but I like it, very bold from Mous.

@wareh4m: I like that actually.

