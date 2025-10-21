Former Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell has been receiving plenty of messages of support following his retirement announcement

Pompey players, past and present, have been rallying round to Joe Morrell following the tough decision he made to hang up his boots.

The popular former Blues midfielder made the surprise announcement on Monday, after a 21-month battle with a knee inury he sustained during Pompey’s 2023-24 League One title-winning season.

The 28-year-old, who Danny Cowley brought to Fratton Park in the summer of 2021, had made 26 starts in the league for the Blues when he went off injured against Oxford United on January 31, 2024.

He was a key member of John Mousinho’s title-winning side. But Morrell never got the chance to reap the rewards of his contribution, with the cruel issue suffered that night at the Kassam Stadium ultimately ending his playing career.

Mousinho spoke glowingly of the Wales international ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Coventry, telling The News he was ‘an excellent leader, an excellent player, a real pleasure to work with.’

Now former Fratton Park team-mates of Morrell - and those who got to know him during his time spent at the club’s ground training during his rehabilitation - have also come out to pass on their regards to a player, who made 105 Blues appearances and has been forced to call time on his playing career far too early.

Joe Morrell - what Pompey’s players, past and present, have been saying.

Social media platform Instagram was the place to be to pass on those messages of support to Morrell. Here’s a selection of what was posted.

Colby Bishop: Moz what a guy mate should be so proud of all you achieved and I’m so excited to see your next chapter and how you smash it, a pleasure to have shared the changing room with you.

Regan Poole: What a player! Congrats on an amazing career mate, it was a pleasure to share the dressing room with you. Look forward to seeing what’s next.

Joe Rafferty: Congrats on a fantastic career Moz. No doubt will still be seeing you on a touchline somewhere getting booked at some point.

Zak Swanson: One of the best, all the best with everything mozza.

Terry Devlin: All the best Moz, Proper role model.

Callum Lang: Some man. All the best with what’s next Moz.

Ibane Bowat: All the best Moz, you should be proud of what you’ve achieved.

Abu Kamara: All the best Moz.

Former Pompey player Joe Morrell picked up nine yellows and two red cards during Pompey’s League One title-winning season. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Conor Shaughnessy: Pleasure to play alongside you Moz, good luck in your next chapter.

Paddy Lane: What a career mate, one of the absolute best - all the best in whatever is next pal.

Jordan Williams: What a guy! All the best the with what is next mate.

Mark O’Mahony: Pleasure to share a dressing room with you Moz, wish you nothing but the best for everything in the future.

Tom McIntyre: Congratulations on an amazing career mate. All the best with the next chapter my favourite Vegas Roomy.

Owen Dale: Congratulations on a top career my mate,top guy and a top player, all the very best in your next chapter bud.

Alex Robertson: What a player! All the best on your next chapter mate.

Owen Moxon: One of the best guys in football, pleasure to share a dressing room with you. Wish you nothing but the best in your next chapter mate, no doubt you’ll smash it.

Josh Oluwayemi: Congratulations mate on a great career and all the best for retirement.

Michael Morrison: Congratulations on a great career mate. Good luck with the next chapter.

Harvey Blair: Top top guy it was a pleasure, all the best in your next venture.

Clark Robertson: All the best mate.

Josh Griffiths: Congratulations on a top career mate, wishing you all the very best with whatever is next.

Reeco Hackett: All the best Moz.

Toby Steward: Great player and a great person, all the best Moz.

Jack Sparkes: All the best mate.

Denver Hume: All the best for the future my mate.

Hayden Matthews: All the best Moz.

Ben Stevenson: What a player and person all the best with what’s next Moz.

Among others to pass on their best wishes to Morrell were Wales team-mates Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore, Nico Williams and Tom Lockyear, who posted: ‘Great player and great career you should be proud of what you achieved mate. The future is bright, you’ve just got a head start on everyone else’.

