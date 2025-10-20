Joe Morrell registered 105 appearances for Pompey during a three-year stay at Fratton Park.

Huge former Pompey favourite Joe Morrell has announced his shock retirement from football, aged 28.

The midfielder, who has been without a club since his Fratton Park departure in 2024, revealed his continuous battle with injury has forced a premature end to his playing career.

After coming through the ranks at Bristol City, the Welshman also featured for Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and Luton Town prior to his PO4 switch in 2021.

During his three-year stay on the south coast, Morrell amassed 105 appearances for the Blues and was a key figure in Pompey’s 2023-24 League One title-winning campaign.

However, a knee injury suffered against Oxford United in January 2024 ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

As he closed in on a return that summer, the 37-cap Wales international sustained a significant setback, forcing him to go under the knife once again.

Despite spending time on trial with Reading and Plymouth Argyle in the summer, Morrell’s injury issues have forced the huge Pompey favourite to call time on his outstanding career, which also saw him feature in the World Cup in 2022.

Joe Morrell announces shock retirement

A message on his Instagram read: ‘This is not something that I ever thought that I would be writing at the age of 28, but today I’ve officially retired from professional football.

‘After almost two years of rehab, trying to get my body back in to a place to train, play and compete in the professional game, I’ve had to admit the fact that I am no longer capable of this.

‘It’s been an incredibly tough 21 months, full of promise, hope, tears and dark moments, but I’m at peace with the fact that I’ll never again be able to play.

‘I can’t thank my close friends, family and most importantly my amazing wife enough, for the support that they’ve given me during this time.

Joe Morrell in action for Wales against England in the World Cup. | Getty Images

‘I firmly believe that I will come out of this period a more resilient, well rounded person with a greater sense of perspective on what’s important in life.

‘Football is what I do and not who I am. I am truly one of the lucky ones, and I’m so thankful for the career that I’ve had.

‘Being able to live out not just my dream, but the dream of millions of boys and girls around the world was never something that I took for granted, and I hope that it always came across that way.

‘Starting at Bristol City, and finishing at Portsmouth, with stops at Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and Luton Town. I would like to thank all of the supporters, staff, and teammates of these clubs for all of the love and support you gave me during my time there.

‘Almost 200 appearances in all three EFL divisions, 37 caps for the Welsh National Team, including trips to two major tournaments, UEFA Euro 2020 and The FIFA World Cup 2022. I’m proud to say that I gave it absolutely everything to make the most of my career, and the sacrifices, sweat and tears were all worth it.

‘I will be approaching the next stage of my life with the same passion, enthusiasm and ambition and I can’t wait to get started with that process now.’

