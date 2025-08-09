Josh Murphy update as Portsmouth boss explains former Cardiff and Norwich winger's absence at Oxford United

By Mark McMahon
Published 9th Aug 2025, 17:47 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 18:02 BST
Josh Murphy sat out Pompey’s 1-0 win at Oxford United on Saturday. Here’s the reason why...

John Mousinho has reassured the Pompey fans that Josh Murphy’s absence from the Blues’ season-opening win against Oxford United on Saturday is ‘nothing serious at all’.

The Fratton Park head coach revealed the winger - who was named Pompey’s player of the year last season - sat out the Kassam Stadium game with a slight hamstring injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Murphy, who scored seven goals and registered 14 assists in the league in 2024-25, picked up the complaint in last weekend’s pre-season victory against PEC Zwolle.

He was ‘touch and go’ for the visit to the U’s, which the Blues returned home from with a 1-0 victory in the bag. However, due to the former Norwich and Cardiff’s man’s explosiveness down the left flank, the decision was taken not to involve him and risk further damage.

Murphy, however, is expected to remain sidelined for another two weeks, with Pompey’s trip to West Brom on August 23 pencilled in for his return.

John Mousinho on why Josh Murphy didn’t play v Oxford United

When news of his absence emerged at 1.45pm on Saturday, social media fears grew of an injury - and even worse, of a move away from Fratton Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yet in his post-match interviews following victory at Oxford, Mousinho admitted it was an injury picked up against last Saturday’s Dutch vistors that forced the player to sit out game day one of the 2025-26 campaign.

When asked why Murphy wasn’t available for face the U’s Mousinho told BBC Solent: ‘Yeah, Murph last week, playing the last pre-season game... We actually brought him off because of it.

‘(He) just picked up a really, really slight hamstring injury. Nothing to worry about. He got himself scanned. It's very, very minor.

‘Touch and go for today, but with someone as explosive as Murph, not worth risking. Maybe see him next week. I'm not sure, but should be fit for West Brom. Nothing serious at all, yeah. ‘

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Mousinho on Colby Bishop’s involvement

Colby Bishop in action against Oxford United on the opening day of the seasonplaceholder image
Colby Bishop in action against Oxford United on the opening day of the season | Alun Roberts

While Murphy sat out the trip to the Kassam Stadium, Colby Bishop was unexpectedly handed a starting place and the captain’s armband despite a recent groin injury.

Explaining how the striker ended up in the team, when a 2-3 week recovery period was required, Mousinho added: ‘Colby had been struggling, hence he missed the game last week.

‘It was one of those that, at the start of the week, Colby did say to me: “I'm not missing a game on Saturday, I'm playing”. And that was enough for me. So, yeah, I thought he was immense today. ‘

For your next Pompey read: 'Simply unplayable, Sloppy at times, What a stunning debut': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Oxford United

Related topics:Pompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice