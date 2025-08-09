Pompey kick off their 2025-26 campaign with an away game at Oxford United - and already there’s plenty to talk about in the build-up.

Pompey fans on social media have been discussing John Mousinho’s starting XI and bench for the Blues’ season opener at Oxford United - and two things dominate the exchange of views.

No, it’s not club captain Marlon Pack’s omission from the 20-man squad. Nor is it new loanee Yang Min-hyeok’s inclusion in Mousinho’s match-day ranks following his arrival on Friday.

Rather, all the focus is on Colby Bishop’s unexpected presence on the teamsheet, as captain, we must add. Plus the surprise absence of Josh Murphy’s name from the team that faces the U’s at the Kassam Stadium.

Colby Bishop

Bishop was considered a major doubt for the game after picking up a groin strain in training last week. The striker, who scored 11 Championship goals last season, missed the final pre-season game against PEC Zwolle at Fratton Park last Saturday and was expected to sit out the Blues’ first game of the 2025-26 season.

Yet there was no pre-match indication that Murphy - last term’s player of the year - would not be involved.

While some fear the former Oxford man has picked up an injury, others are worried that his absence could be linked with a possible move away from PO4.

We’ll all learn more on the circumstances regarding Murphy’s absence at full-time. In the meantime, here’s what fans on X have been saying following the publication of the teamsheet.

Fans react to Pompey starting XI and bench for trip to Oxford United

@whcallum: We all knew Bish was gonna be back, but the lack of Murphy is quite frankly frightening.

@Dann_PFC: In the excitement of Colby starting I missed Murphy is out. Please don’t be injured.

@OscarRo14773525: Bishop starts but Murphy is nowhere to be found!

@Willmott3Sam: Bishop in good, Murphy out bad. After watching preseason I at least thought Pack would be on the bench.

Don’t envy having the headache to sort that squad each week.

@Hutchy657: Murphy must be injured #Pompey wont sell him.

@pompeyspud: Going to be interesting to see how much we miss Murphy. Hopefully it’s a minor knock and only missing this week. #pompey

@deanmaskell: I am more worried about Murphy not in the squad than Bishop playing. Murphy is huge for Pompey.

@beano438: No Murphy is gutting! Will we ever see our full strength team? Ever?

@DanielE64141682: @Pompey just put us out of our misery and tell us why Murphy isn’t in the squad? I’d rather know quickly rather than slowly.

@WillLuckett: So was Mous just playing media games about Colby’s fitness so no-one cottoned on to Murphy being unavailable? Don’t recall any talk of him being a potential absentee this week #Pompey.

