Pompey-linked striker spotted at Championship rivals’ training ground

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey-linked striker Patrick Bamford’s days as a free agent could be coming to an end.

The 32-year-old, who has been out of work since leaving Leeds United in the summer, was touted for a move to Fratton Park earlier this month. Speculation was rife that John Mousinho could use the one free space available in his 25-man squad to bring the former Crystal Palace forward to PO4 to bolster the Blues’ attacking options for their current Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Bamford has been linked with a free-transfer move to Championship rivals Wrexham, with Middlesbrough and La Liga side Getafe also linked in the past.

But it appears league-leaders Coventry have stolen a march on any interested parties. According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, the striker was seen at the Sky Blues’ training ground ahead of their meeting with Watford on Saturday. Posting on X, McGrath wrote: ‘Patrick Bamford seen at Coventry City training ground. The 32-year-old striker has been a free agent after leaving Leeds United at the start of the season.’

Coventry beat Pompey 2-1 on Tuesday at Fratton Park as they stretched their unbeaten league run to 11 games. It was also Frank Lampard’s side’s fifth win in a row, with Brandon Thomas-Asante’s double taking their Championship goals for the season to 31 - which is already 21 more goals scored by the Blues this term (10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey currently have Colby Bishop, McKenzie Kirk and Thomas Waddingham as their central striking options. However, Bishop has scored only one goal this term - an effort that came nine games ago against West Brom on August 23. Meanwhile, Waddingham is currently out with a thigh injury and is not due back until late November at the earliest.

Bamford scored 60 goals in 205 appearances for Leeds following his £7m move from Middlesbrough in 2018.

For your next Pompey read: Is Portsmouth v Stoke City on TV? Why is Championship game at 12.30pm? Tickets and how to watch match