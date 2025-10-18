Pompey secured a draw at Leicester City on their first match-day back after the international break

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

John Mousinho’s side produced a wonderful second-half performance after going into the break 1-0 down, with Aaron Ramsey’s 26th-munute opener giving the Foxes a deserved lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A more urgent Pompey - who hit the crossbar in the opening 45 minutes through Minyeok Yang - returned to the pitch determined to take the game to their hosts. And their reward was a much-deserved equaliser on 58 minutes, with an excellent turn and strike from John Swift allowng him to beat Leicester keeper Jakub Stolarczyk at his near post.

The Blues had chances to go on and win the game after that, with the best opportunity falling to substitute Florian Bianchini, who was unable to convert fellow sub Terry Devlin’s surperb in-swinging cross at the back post.

A draw would have been welcomed by the PO4 faithful ahead of the game. Yet the nature of that second-half display left many wanting more at the final whistle.

Here’s a selection of those views shared by fans on social media paltform X as Pompey ended the day 14th in the Championship table with 13 points from their 10 games played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What fans said on social media after draw at Leicester

@_JLWilson: Thoroughly deserved point after that 2nd half. More assertive & aggressive after the break, allowed confidence on the ball to grow. Excellent start to a tough week of fixtures.

@ollie_warren99: Take that all day long!!! Pompey with a few to return from injury are looking very positive. Good result.

@wayneharrispfc: Well done, #Pompey boys. Great 2nd half performance again. Middlesbrough and Leicester 4pts, that's a great return it really is. These boys will grow in confidence. First half, I feared the worst, but our character shone after the break and arguably may of won it.

@DavidAAHowes: Credit needs to go to Josef Bursik for those saves in the first-half. Kept us in that game so we could push on second half and get a point. Not going to be easy for Nico to just come back in that’s for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@khooper8695: Would of taken a draw before the game started but can't help but think we might of won that if Yang stayed on and had same chance as Bianchini.

@ChrisRe43862970: This time last season we’d have been 3-0 down half time. Most impressive result, and second half performance since we got back up.

@MikeCollyer5: Heading off for a Swift portion of humble pie.

@phil72pfc: This shows the improvement this season away from home, much harder to beat and on the second half showing deserved that point. Well played Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@joerobbs: Credit where it’s due that second half was much improved and thoroughly deserved the point if not more. If Murphy was playing we’d have won that. 3 points from the next two games will be massive.