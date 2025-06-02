Jay Sadler was named LMA Women’s Championship Manager of the Year

Jay Sadler wasn’t merely recognised by his peers for the Great Escape - he also earned a ringing endorsement from Jurgen Klopp.

Despite having just two points at the beginning of March, they miraculously secured their safety on the last day of the season, finishing third from bottom.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives his congratulations to Pompey Women's boss - and Barclays Women's Championship Manager of the Year - Jay Sadler | None

It was a remarkable achievement noted by fellow managers, who voted Sadler for the honour - becoming the only divisional winner on the evening not to have captured a title this season.

The award was presented at a star-studded event at the Grosvenor House hotel in Park Lane, with Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Thomas Tuchel, David Moyes and Ian Holloway among those in attendance.

But for passionate Liverpool supporter Sadler, the moment of the night was an unforgettable encounter with Klopp.

‘Surreal’

He told The News: ‘I was surrounded by giants. I was sent over to Table 5 and sat next to Chelsea Women’s treble-winning manager Sonia Bompastor.

‘On the table next to us was Klopp, Daniel Farke and Fabian Hurzeler. While the table on the other side was Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel. I thought “Wow”.

‘While I was receiving my award, Klopp was stood backstage, ready to present the next one and heard my speech. When I walked by, he pulled me in, gave me a little hug and told me he really enjoyed my speech.

‘You know when someone hugs you and lets go of you - and you don’t let go of them? That was my moment with Klopp!

‘Then, when the awards were done, he came and found me and we had a great chat. I’m a massive Liverpool fan, all my greatest times watching Liverpool have been through him. He was asking about Portsmouth Women and how we got on, so I explained how we just about stayed in the division. I think he’s a fan now!

‘I called him “The Messiah”. They say don’t meet your heroes, well all of my inspiration from football has come from Jurgen Klopp. He is a super manager, along with Jose Mourinho. So to have one of them came over to extend their congratulations on you winning an award was surreal.

Jay Sadler has been named as the League Managers' Association's Barclays Women's Championship Manager of the Year. | None

‘It shows how prestigious those awards were. Mourinho lost a Fenerbahce game on Monday night, he flew to London from Turkey on Tuesday morning, received his award, ate his food, then flew back Tuesday night because he had to take training on Wednesday morning.

‘Other people also came up to congratulate me including Mick McCarthy, Les Ferdinand, Ian Holloway and Darren Moore. Everyone is at the top of their level and they see you just as they see anyone else. I was flabbergasted.

‘The wedding photo above our best is being replaced!’

‘Sonia (Bompastor) was so humble and we were talking all about tactics. In England she doesn't like how we use the goalkeeper to go down for a tactical break, so I was joking that if we ever get Chelsea Women in the FA Cup, you'll see our goalkeeper going down every five minutes!

‘I have told my wife, Nat, that the wedding photo above our bed is being replaced. Now I’m going to get a monstrous picture of me and Klopp hugging!’

Pompey Women, who hadn’t even won a Women’s Championship game until March 2, then triumphed in three of their final six fixtures, totalling 11 points.

Portsmouth boss: The club together achieved this

Sadler added: ‘Although I picked up the award, I obviously extend it to everyone else. The board, the players, the staff and the fans - together we achieved this.

‘It wasn’t that long ago when we were a grassroots team paying people 15p a mile to play for us. Now we’re in the Championship and, as a club, receiving awards like this.

‘Amy Merricks (Birmingham), Steve Kirby (Bristol City) and Becky Langley (Newcastle) told me they had voted for us. Apparently the other managers thought we were dead and buried at Christmas, there was no way back.

‘Given the context that we managed to stay in the Championship and the way we did it - that was their reasoning. So to be voted for by your peers is so, so humbling.’