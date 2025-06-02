The unfortunate ex-Manchester United winger spent his two years at Fratton Park injured

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He spent two years injured at Fratton Park, preventing him from ever making a first-team appearance.

Now Jayden Reid’s pathway is finally locked onto an upward trajectory after a dramatic first league goal in professional football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Reid in action in a pre-season at Bristol City in July 2022 - but never played for Pompey again following several injury set-backs. Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch | Rogan/Fever Pitch

The 24-year-old has been rebuilding his career in Finland following his Blues release under John Mousinho in the summer of 2023.

Finland offered ex-Portsmouth man career lifeline

Initially unable to find another club for six months following an injury-ravaged time on the south coast, a lifeline surprisingly came in the form of IFK Mariehamn in January 2024.

Since then, the left winger has totalled 21 appearances, including 11 substitute outings, as he has eased his way back into the game.

That culminated in a memorable moment on Saturday after being introduced on the bench against KTP in front of a 1,690 crowd at the Veikkausliiga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his team trailing 2-1, Reid cut in from the left and produced a right-footed finish to level in the third minute of stoppage time and spark emotional celebrations from the attacker.

Jayden Reid joined Pompey in the summer of 2021 - yet never played a competitive match in two years at Fratton Park. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Having been restricted by injury to just 39 career appearances to date, a maiden league goal represented a huge landmark for the former Birmingham man.

Now Reid will be hoping to build on that, while aiming to drive Mariehamn up the table from their current position of ninth.

Portsmouth winger suffered two ACLs in 15 months

The winger had been at Manchester United, Swansea and Birmingham before arriving on trial at Fratton Park in July 2021 under Danny Cowley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reid, who had previously featured on loan at Barrow and Walsall, was among the few who impressed the head coach, earning his presence on the pre-season training camp at St George’s Park.

Invariably, he signed a 12-month deal with an option. However, days later, the youngster ruptured cruciate ligaments in his left knee during a late substitute appearance in a pre-season friendly at Luton.

Ruled out for the season, he returned the following summer, appearing in four friendlies - including against the Hawks and Gosport - yet tore his hamstring in pre-season at Bristol City in July 2022.

During his injury comeback, Reid then damaged the ACL in his right knee in training, putting him out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of contract in the summer of 2023 and without an appearance during his two years with the Blues, Mousinho released him along with the likes of Ryan Tunnicliffe, Michael Jacobs and Louis Thompson.

‘I know he will come back strong’

Shortly before, Mousinho had backed Reid to bounce back from his second ACL - albeit it would be away from Fratton Park.

‘And he will. A lot of the time these things can define you as a footballer one way or the other and I know it will define Jayden positively because he has already come back from one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It has been a big blow for the second one, but I know he will come back strong.’

Now he is back - and among the goals as he continues to rebuild his career.