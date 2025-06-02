Pompey currently have six contracted centre-halves - too many

It is Pompey’s most over-populated position in their playing squad - and poses the biggest conundrum at present.

Unquestionably, the centre-back surplus must be addressed now the summer transfer is open. What’s more, as well as an essential reduction, the Blues are also keen on strengthening there.

With six contracted central defenders, the Fratton faithful can expect departures in that department. Not as heavy-handed as a clear-out and neither will it merely involve a spot of tinkering, perhaps somewhere in between.

Certainly it will be fascinating to watch how Rich Hughes and Co handle the intriguing situation, particularly should they also manage to add Rob Atkinson.

Portsmouth boss happy with four of his defenders

As it stands, two days into the window, John Mousinho finds himself well-stocked and largely happy with those central defenders at his disposal. At least with four of them anyway.

Conor Shaughnessy and Regan Poole are clearly Championship performers, Hayden Matthews briefly impressed before injury, while Ibane Bowat remains the same player the Blues willingly paid a fee to Fulham for last summer before his season-ending injury.

Should all be fit and available, Shaughnessy is surely first choice and it will be a case of who partners him at centre-half. Bearing in mind his versatility on each foot, all options would definitely be open.

Hughes himself last month repeatedly named the four as genuine contenders for first-team spots next season during an interview with The News. Tellingly - but unsurprisingly - he did not mention Tom McIntyre and Ryley Towler.

A bleak Portsmouth future

To be blunt, McIntyre has a bleak future at Fratton Park and Pompey will attempt to offload him this summer. Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out, for various reasons, and not through effort or application from the likeable 26-year-old.

Similarly, Towler, now entering the final 12 months of his contract, represents an asset of value and is expected to attract decent interest following 10 starts and one goal in the Championship this season.

Ryley Towler looks likely to leave Fratton Park this summer. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

With 18 league appearances over the last two years - and turning 24 on Friday - he desperately needs regular first-team football to develop. He didn’t even make Pompey’s last eight squads.

Realistically, neither will find a way past Shaughnessy, Poole, Matthews or Bowat, effectively rendering them fifth and sixth choice. All parties would benefit from a parting of the ways, despite the supporter affection for Towler, in particular.

Wanted: Another Portsmouth centre-half

Now comes the added complication of Atkinson.

The Blues are desperate for a permanent return of the 26-year-old following his outstanding loan. Encouragingly, he would welcome it, Bristol City permitting, of course. Needless to say, the Fratton faithful are also in favour.

Even should that fail to come off - and there are no indications either way at present - the suggestions are an alternative would then be pursued.

Hypothetically, that would leave Mousinho with five centre-halves, of which, at least one, potentially two, would not be involved in each 20-strong match-day squad.

Of course, that position was devastated by injury in 2024-25, with even emergency recruit Alexander Milosevic succumbing, preventing him from featuring during his two months on the south coast.

Inevitably, there will be questions over the ongoing fitness of Shaughnessy and Poole, while Bowat returned to training in the final week of the season following eight months sidelined by knee ligament damage and remains an unknown quantity.

Perhaps Pompey may regard carrying five centre-halves as an essential safety net should such set-backs reoccur. In addition, Connor Ogilvie and Marlon Pack offer cover, while Jordan Williams started four games there early in the season.

There can be little argument that it’s absolutely essential for the Blues to add two central midfielders and a couple of wingers during the summer transfer window. At the very minimum.

In contrast, the centre of defence is not as straightforward, with departures, an addition and a bit of shuffling required, amid already sizeable numbers. Plenty to think about for Mousinho and Hughes. Quite a conundrum.

