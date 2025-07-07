The Hungarian midfielder has been linked with a Fratton Park move

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reported target Mark Kosznovszky is not on Pompey’s wishlist.

The Hungarian midfield has been repeatedly linked with a Fratton Park switch, with Football Insider this weekend claiming a 600,000 Euro bid has been lodged by the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, The News understands the transfer talk is wide of the mark, with Pompey not seeking to sign Kosznovszky.

John Mousinho is eager to recruit two new central midfielders for next season, with just Marlon Pack and Andre Dozzell at his disposal.

The Blues have been left light in that area after Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden returned to their parent clubs at the end of last season following successful loans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ongoing interest in Pelle Mattsson

To date, Adrian Segecic has been their only signing this summer, yet the 21-year-old Australian is regarded as a number 10 option, while potentially can also operate wide on the right.

Portsmouth want ‘five or six’ more signings

According to Mousinho, he wants ‘five or six’ more players during the current transfer window, which is a marked reduction from previous pre-seasons,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly the Fratton Park hierarchy are well aware of the necessity to strengthen the centre of midfield, with the Championship season now just four weeks away, when they face Oxford United in the opener.

Reuben Swann and Terry Devlin are other central midfield options, although Mousinho prefers Devlin as a right-back at this stage of his Pompey career.

Pompey are not pursuing reported target Mark Kosznovszky. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

While Swann was never even a regular starter at Southern League Premier South club Hawks during a loan spell last season, instead spending most of his time appearing off the bench.

Talking about his midfield options previously, Mousinho had told The News: ‘If you look at the squad there’s the front-liners Marlon (Pack) and Doz (Dozzell), while Abdou (Kamara) didn’t play that many games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In terms of people competing for starting spots there, that’s definitely a department we need to strengthen.’

Portsmouth set to cash in on defender

The Blues will make a profit on the 23-year-old, who joined in January 2023 from Bristol City, shortly before Mousinho’s appointment as head coach.

Read More Popular Portsmouth man and former Bristol City defender set to seal Lincoln City transfer

He has gone on to make 45 appearances, scoring four times, yet has found first-team appearances hard to come by over the last two seasons

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are also finalising Toby Steward’s loan move to Scottish Championship club St Johnstone, representing more first-team matches for the highly-rated goalkeeper to develop.

As a consequence, he isn’t attending the pre-season training camp in Slovakia, which runs until Friday.