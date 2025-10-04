Pompey supporters have been having their saw in the side John Mousinho has picked to take on Middlesbrough at Fratton Park today

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI and bench for today’s game against league-leaders Middlesbrough at Fratton Park.

And there’s one issue that stands out above anything else after the head coach named the same side that started the midweek draw against Watford - John Swift’s inclusion once again as the Blues’ No10.

It’s a role he occupied against the Hornets, moving further up the pitch to allow the returning Marlon Pack to anchor the midfield alongside Andre Dozzell. It also saw Conor Chaplin pushed out to the right wing and Adrian Segecic - who scored Pompey’s late equaliser - asked to start on the bench.

Swift played the full game in a position that comes more naturally to the former West Brom and Reading man.

Yet, fans weren’t overally impressed with what they saw from the 30-year-old summer signing, believing Pompey’s attack would be more threatening with Chaplin played through the middle and Segecic occuyping the right flank.

In the end, it’s the head coach who picks the team. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped the Fratton faithful from voicing their opinion on the issue.

What Pompey fans have been discussing as team to face Middlesbrough named

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, following the announcnement of the team to face Rob Edwards’ Middlesbrough.

@pfcdave1898: This has to be Swift’s last chance today to perform surely.

@tinfoilhat401: Chappers should be our No.10 with Segs RW and Swift moving to the bench.

@PLMDave: Oh my, that’s not good. Why isn’t Segecic playing?

@JackDavis10: Some big performances needed from Swift, Chaplin and Bishop today. Would of preferred Segecic in from the start.

@pfcmccloud: Why is John Swift playing when we have Segecic, Kosznovszky and Blair who are all miles better.

@DanielE64141682: Swift again! Let’s hope he’s better than Wednesday.

@deanmaskell: How is Swift playing and not Segecic? I really want Swift to do well. But he is slow, laid back and his passing and set plays is awful.

@MikeTur88: Swift needs to pull off a worldy of a showing after Wednesday.

@TheChief657: Really hope Chaplin is playing at 10 today. No point signing him and playing him right wing, he's totally ineffective out there.

@Rich03832303: So Swift playing the 10 role after a really poor game pushing Chaplin out wide were totally ineffective. When we have Segegic and Blair on the bench? Personally think we should change formation, play 3 defensive midfielders or 442, with Chaps alongside Bishop.

