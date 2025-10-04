Following Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at PO4 against Watford, the Blues have a quick turnaround as they welcome Middlesbrough.
John Mousinho’s men have had a tough start to the campaign, winning just two of their opening eight games, which has seen them pick up nine points and currently sit 17th in the standings.
Injuries have hampered Pompey’s early-season form, though, with a number of key figures on the sidelines in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, Boro have shot out of the blocks quickly under new boss Rob Edwards and are one of two sides yet to taste defeat in the league so far.
Middlesbrough have picked up five points from their last three games, which also included another long trip to the south coast to face Southampton.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest at Fratton.
Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth v Middlesbrough: Jordan Cross' predicted line-up as leaders arrive at Fratton