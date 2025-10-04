Portsmouth v Middlesbrough: Early team and injury news as 9 out and 3 doubts for Fratton Park contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 4th Oct 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey are back at Fratton Park this afternoon as they host league leaders Middlesbrough.

Following Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at PO4 against Watford, the Blues have a quick turnaround as they welcome Middlesbrough.

John Mousinho’s men have had a tough start to the campaign, winning just two of their opening eight games, which has seen them pick up nine points and currently sit 17th in the standings.

Injuries have hampered Pompey’s early-season form, though, with a number of key figures on the sidelines in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Boro have shot out of the blocks quickly under new boss Rob Edwards and are one of two sides yet to taste defeat in the league so far.

Middlesbrough have picked up five points from their last three games, which also included another long trip to the south coast to face Southampton.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest at Fratton.

The early team and injury news from both camps as Pompey take on Middlesbrough.

Pompey v Middlesbrough: Early team and injury news

The early team and injury news from both camps as Pompey take on Middlesbrough.

Pompey will be without Waddingham for up to 12 weeks after the young Aussie frontman sustained a serious quad injury in training in September.

Thomas Waddingham - Out

Pompey will be without Waddingham for up to 12 weeks after the young Aussie frontman sustained a serious quad injury in training in September.

The former Pompey target will miss the journey from the north east to the south coast due to a hamstring injury, which was picked up against Stoke on Tuesday. Edwards has confirmed the 28-year-old centre-back will be out for up to six weeks.

George Edmundson - Out

The former Pompey target will miss the journey from the north east to the south coast due to a hamstring injury, which was picked up against Stoke on Tuesday. Edwards has confirmed the 28-year-old centre-back will be out for up to six weeks.

Shaughnessy continues to be absent for Mousinho after sustaining a hamstring injury against Sheffield Wednesday a fortnight ago. The popular defender was given a 12-week timeframe before a potential return.

Conor Shaughnessy - Out

Shaughnessy continues to be absent for Mousinho after sustaining a hamstring injury against Sheffield Wednesday a fortnight ago. The popular defender was given a 12-week timeframe before a potential return.

