Following Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at PO4 against Watford, the Blues have a quick turnaround as they welcome Middlesbrough.

John Mousinho’s men have had a tough start to the campaign, winning just two of their opening eight games, which has seen them pick up nine points and currently sit 17th in the standings.

Meanwhile, Boro have shot out of the blocks quickly under new boss Rob Edwards and are one of two sides yet to taste defeat in the league so far.

Middlesbrough have picked up five points from their last three games, which also included another long trip to the south coast to face Southampton.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s contest at Fratton.

1 . Pompey v Middlesbrough: Early team and injury news The early team and injury news from both camps as Pompey take on Middlesbrough. | National World. Photo Sales

2 . Thomas Waddingham - Out Pompey will be without Waddingham for up to 12 weeks after the young Aussie frontman sustained a serious quad injury in training in September. Photo: Simon Roe Photo Sales

3 . George Edmundson - Out The former Pompey target will miss the journey from the north east to the south coast due to a hamstring injury, which was picked up against Stoke on Tuesday. Edwards has confirmed the 28-year-old centre-back will be out for up to six weeks. | Getty Images Photo Sales