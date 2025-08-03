The Blues have recruited five players during the summer transfer window so far

John Mousinho is still targeting up to five more signings during the transfer window.

But he doesn’t believe any fresh additions will be arriving before Saturday's Championship opener at Oxford United.

While the head coach has ruled out ‘shock departures’ in the aftermath of Paddy Lane’s exit for Reading on Thursday.

John Mousinho is not expecting any new signings before the Championship opener at Oxford United. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images | Getty Images

Florian Bianchini became the Blues’ fifth signing of the summer following his arrival on a season-long loan from Swansea.

He joins Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux in bolstering Mousinho’s squad for the forthcoming campaign.

Although the Blues’ head coach doesn’t believe there will be any more new faces before the August 9 curtain raiser at the Kassam Stadium.

Portsmouth boss: There’s nothing imminent

He told The News: ‘There’s nothing imminent, I’m not sure if we’ll get anything done by Oxford, so we’ll see.

‘There is still a bit of movement for us in the squad. By the end of the transfer window in a month’s time there will definitely be additions, but I am not sure that will be before next weekend.

‘We probably want somewhere between 3-5 more if we can. What we don't want to do is close ourselves off to anything.

‘We will see how the market moves in the next few weeks.’

Mousinho: Portsmouth still trying to offload trio

In terms of exits, the Blues are still attempting to offload Matt Ritchie, Abdoulaye Kamara and Tom McIntyre.

None of them have been involved in any of Pompey’s pre-season friendlies, although, in McIntyre’s case, Mousinho insists it is down to an injury.

Pompey's Tom McIntyre can leave Pompey this summer | The News

The head coach has previously admitted there’s been interest in Ritchie and Kamara, yet both remain on the Blues’ books regardless, despite having no Fratton Park future.

According to Mousinho, though, McIntyre’s transfer availability has been hampered by injury issues since he returned from the Slovakian training camp.

The injured Colby Bishop was present at Fratton Park, however, as was Jordan Archer, who the Blues are willing to listen to offers for should he push for an exit.

In the meantime, McIntyre has still to return to full training, which, in turn Mousinho believes is impacting potential transfer interest in his services.

‘I’m sure when Tom’s fit, there will be plenty of interest’

He added: ‘There’s a couple of potential departures we have already spoken about, but I don’t think there’s going to be any shock departures.

‘Tom is just coming back from his latest injury. He was out on the grass Saturday morning, but hasn’t trained with the first-team yet.

‘I don’t know if there’s interest in Tom. That is something which is probably because of Tom’s injury and where we are in pre-season.

‘It hasn’t hugely concerned me at the minute, I am sure when Tom’s fit there will be plenty of interest.’

