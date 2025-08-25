The transfer window shuts at 7pm on September 1

John Mousinho is anticipating a ‘good end to the window’ as the Blues look to wrap up their transfer business.

And Pompey’s head coach is targeting another two arrivals before deadline day on September 1.

After a heartening 1-1 draw at West Brom on Saturday, Mousinho’s attention now turns back to transfer dealings, with a striker and winger still occupying his wish list.

As previously revealed by The News, Pompey are pursuing Crystal Palace winger Franco Umeh, a Republic of Ireland under-21 international.

They have also been tracking striker Makenzie Kirk, who was an unused substitute for St Johnstone in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Arbroath in the Scottish Championship.

Last week saw Pompey clinch their seventh summer signing, with central defender Josh Knight recruited from Hannover 96 on a three-year deal, although wasn’t in the squad for their Hawthorn’s draw.

But Mousinho is optimistic over Pompey's remaining transfer business as the window enters its final week.

Portsmouth boss: ‘If we end up with a couple, that will be good business’

He told The News: ‘We are looking at still having a bit of business to do over the next week or so. I think it will be a good end to the window for us.

‘It won’t be hugely busy, even doing one deal these days takes time. Deals are much more complicated than they were back in my day, so I am sure we’ll be busy in some sense.

Josh Knight last week became Pompey’s seventh signing of the summer. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

‘Probably if we end up with a couple, that will be good business. Two more and that would represent a pretty good window for us. We’ve strengthened in pretty much every department, as we needed to, through the summer.

‘We are looking to improve again to make sure we are more competitive than we were last year, as we showed on Saturday. That comes through players we've had in the building getting used to the Championship and also bringing in some real quality.’

Unwanted trio still to be offloaded

Pompey are also hoping to offload Matt Ritchie, Tom McIntyre and Abdoulaye Kamara during the final week.

The trio, who haven’t been given squad numbers, have been available for transfer for the majority of the summer, yet still remain at Fratton Park.

Ritchie has held talks with Reading, yet that was several weeks ago and their League One season is now six games old, while Kamara has been linked with interest from France’s Ligue 2.

As for McIntyre, unlike his out-of-favour colleagues, he continues to train at Fratton Park as the Blues seek to move him on during the final 12 months of his Fratton Park deal.

Their Pompey futures are being handled by sporting director Rich Hughes, with the trio having all arrived since January 2024 - and only Ritchie who can possibly be regarded as a success.

‘Rich Hughes will be working hard on that’

Mousinho added: ‘I have no idea how potential departures are progressing, I'm sure Rich will be working hard on that, I will know a bit more when I speak to you on Wednesday.

‘On Thursday nights I take my eye off recruitment and really start focusing on game prep. Rich leaves one alone for Friday’s and Saturday’s prep, unless there’s anything urgent.’