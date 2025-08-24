Gaffer For A Day, Jake Smith, aged 26 from Fratton, assesses Pompey’s 1-1 draw at West Brom...

What a minute? You’re choosing the ref as Pompey’s man of the match?

Yes, I’m giving it to Elliot Bell. Without him in charge, we would have lost against West Brom.

With that penalty appeal, I just don't think there was contact from Connor Ogilvie on the ball, even if he did it was very, very, very minimal. If that had happened at the other end, we would be up in arms.

Referee Elliot Bell didn't award West Brom a penalty after Connor Ogilvie's challenge on Aune Heggebo. Picture: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett

That and other decisions by Bell went for us. There was also when Regan Poole was all over Aune Heggebo when last man. I wouldn’t say it was a clear-cut foul, but I can understand why West Brom were calling for it.

If the shoe was on the other foot and if that’s someone climbing all over Colby Bishop when he is one-on-one with the goalkeeper, then you are calling for it.

How did Pompey play?

Ahead of Saturday, everyone would have looked back at last season’s 5-1 result and hoped and prayed we would fare better - and, for me, it was a strong performance.

West Brom came out of the blocks really quickly and, after that, Pompey calmed the game down a bit. If anything, it felt a little harsh to then go behind to Micky Johnston’s goal.

Last season, had we fallen behind in that manner, especially at West Brom, we would have caved. If it was the first half of 2024-25, we’d have conceded another 2-3 goals.

On Saturday, however, we were resilient, then equalised early in the second half before holding out for the final hour. It wasn’t pretty, but a very good point.

How do you view the centre-half battle?

You are not going to sign a player the calibre of Josh Knight just to put him on the bench week in, week out to serve as a back up.

It’s one of those selection headaches, but a positive one. He provides healthy competition in the centre of defence. Maybe it gives us the chance to play three at the back? I can't see it happening, but the option is there.

Regan Poole was excellent against West Brom, he kept sliding in to block shots, while he and Conor Shaughnessy dealt with any aerial threat which came their way. I was impressed with them both.

Regan Poole impressed the Gaffer For A Day in Pompey's 1-1 draw at West Brom. Picture: Manjit Narotra/ProSportsImages | Manjit Narotra/ProSportsImages

What do you make of the Matt Ritchie situation?

From what we know, Matt wants to play as much as he can - and I understand that considering his incredible impact at the end of last season. He’s a Championship-level footballer who should be playing week in, week out.

But we are three weeks into the Championship table, while League One is five games in, and he still hasn’t found another club. Clearly it hasn’t really worked out how he would have wanted.

From Mousinho’s point of view, I don’t think any manager can or really should promise regular starts for a player, whether you are Matt Ritchie, Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy or Callum Lang.

Otherwise you will get into a situation where, at some point in the campaign, he is dropped over form concerns and turns around and says “Gaffer, you promised me I would start’. No player should be undroppable.

I’m surprised he hasn’t got another club yet. You’d like to think that any club in League One would happily have Ritchie. Even the lower end of the Championship would welcome a player of his calibre and experience into their team.

Nicolas Schmid - 7

Zak Swanson - 6

Regan Poole - 8

Conor Shaughnessy - 7

Connor Ogilvie - 7

John Swift (Luke Le Roux - 7) - 5

Andre Dozzell - 6

Florian Bianchini (Thomas Waddingham - 5) - 7

Adrian Segecic - 6

Josh Murphy - 8

Colby Bishop - 7

