Adrian Segecic grabbed a 79th-minute equaliser in Pompey’s 2-2 draw with Watford

John Mousinho toasted Adrian Segecic’s late leveller - and insisted Pompey had dropped two points.

It secured a deserved point for the Blues, who were excellent in the first half, with Minhyeok Yang performing superbly in his best game since arriving on loan from Spurs.

John Mousino felt it was two points dropped for Pompey in the 2-2 draw with Watford. Picture: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

Yet two goals in the opening 11 minutes of the second half for the Hornets turned the match on its head as the Blues struggled to find a way back - until Segecic popped up with that trusty left foot.

Mousinho told The News: ‘It’s one one of those where both head coaches will come away and think that’s two points dropped. Definitely on performance, for us it was two points dropped, we were excellent in the first half.

‘It’s hard to judge the second half because we gave ourselves a mountain to climb, having shot ourselves in the foot. Everything we spoke about building on at half-time all of a sudden changes after 26 seconds because we concede.

‘On the performance and how much pressure we created, it feels we should have won the game, so it’s a bit of a frustrating one.

‘In the first half we got ourselves into some really good positions and scored the goal early on, while also created some good opportunities for ourselves to be a bit better.

‘That’s a big progression for this side, we did it a lot against Sheffield Wednesday when we got ourselves in some great areas, but didn’t create chances. We got ourselves in some great areas again tonight.

‘It was a bit more positive, we came away with two goals, which is great, but we need to keep going.’

Pompey’s defending was poor for both Watford’s goals, with the visitors hitting them on the counter-attack to punish.

Firstly Imran Louza finished from close range following a cross from the left after John Swift loose pass had gifted the ball to the Hornets.

Then substitute Rocco Vata netted from Moussa Sissoko’s delivery from the right following a ball played deep into the channel.

And following those body blows, it took the Blues a while to recover, struggling to create until Segecic intervened.

Mousinho added: ‘Those two goals so early in the second half definitely impacted the game, we had to make changes after that to try to change the game plan.

‘The game plan wasn’t to concede as early as we did, so we had to make those changes at that point and it was great to be able to bring the likes of Adrian off the bench and it’s good to see Harvey out as well.’