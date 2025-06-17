Josh Murphy registered 21 goal contributions for Pompey last season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The former Cardiff man registered 21 goal contributions in his first Fratton Park season

Rich Hughes is adamant some Championship clubs are ‘kicking themselves’ for failing to snap up Josh Murphy last summer.

And the sporting director is convinced Pompey possess the league’s best winger in their Fratton Park ranks.

It was 12 months ago next week when the Blues unveiled the former Norwich man as their second signing of the summer, following Jordan Williams through the door.

Ultimately, Pompey, managed by the attacker’s former U’s team-mate John Mousinho, beat a number of interested clubs to his signature on a free transfer.

And Hughes is convinced many clubs are regretting letting a player the calibre of Murphy escape their clutches.

‘The best winger in the Championship’

He told The News: ‘Everyone in this building feels we have one of, if not the best winger in this league - and we wouldn't swap him for anyone.

‘And I am sure there will be a lot of clubs kicking themselves that they didn’t sign him last summer.

‘We felt he was the stand-out performer in League One in 2023-24. The difficulty with Josh is I went to the 2024 play-off final and he was absolutely excellent, which I was devastated about because it might have harmed the chances of getting him.

‘There were a few clubs interested, but, when we spoke to him and explained our plans for using him and how we felt he would suit our system, Josh felt he wanted to be part of that.

‘Without being too cliched, he had also seen the Fortress Fratton and atmosphere down here while playing for Oxford towards the back end of our title-winning season, when the fans were absolutely magnificent that day.

Pompey chief: Winger is a wonderful person

‘We had a lot of faith in Josh. He felt he wanted to be here, he felt it would get the best out of him to nail down a home and have that consistency in his life - and he has been brilliant.

‘The bit which people won’t see is Josh is a wonderful person, he trains relentlessly every day, he has incredibly high standards. When you see his behaviours, consistency and standards, nobody in this building is surprised Josh has done what he has done.

‘My only thing with Josh is I think he can score more goals, even though he has been absolutely outstanding for us.’

Regardless, Pompey are just delighted they have the 30-year-old contracted for another two years - plus a year’s option.

‘A real, real top player’

Hughes added: ‘I think he absolutely should have been in the EFL Team of the Season. But there is a predication towards the bigger clubs in the league - and I don't think people really want to do the research on who were the absolute stand-out performers.

‘There were some wonderful players in that EFL Team of the Season, by the way, but actually you have to look at the immeasurable impact of should Josh Murphy not have been in this team. What would we have achieved? That’s the testament of a real, real top player.

‘We would have been delighted for Josh to get that individual accolade, but he feels the love from everyone in this building. We know how good he is.’

