The popular winger has signed a new Fratton Park deal until the summer of 2028

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Murphy has committed his future to Fratton Park after signing a new long-term deal.

And John Mousinho has hailed the ‘importance’ of retaining Pompey’s best players amid unwanted transfer interest in the 30-year-old late in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murphy had two years remaining on the Blues contract he signed in June 2024 after arriving on a free transfer from Oxford United.

Josh Murphy has signed a new Pompey deal. | Portsmouth FC

Yet, following an outstanding maiden season and an approach from Leicester City in the final days of the transfer window, Pompey moved swiftly to secure their star performer.

He has signed a fresh deal taking him until the summer of 2028, thereby extending his original agreement by another 12 months.

Portsmouth boss: It is really important to secure Josh for longer

And Mousinho is delighted to extend the stay of the former Norwich and Cardiff man who has been a revelation during his time on the south coast so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘It is really important to secure Josh for longer - he thoroughly deserves a new deal.

‘You never know, contracts are contracts, it doesn’t necessarily stop any club from potentially being interested, but it’s a real sign of commitment from Josh and sign of commitment from the football club as well.

‘He wants to stay and, hopefully from my standpoint, it’s a few more years after that. He may even want to finish his career here, he’s in fantastic nick at the moment.

Josh Murphy has signed a new Pompey deal until the summer of 2028. | The News

‘Obviously take the injury away, Josh played a huge amount of games last season, still looking very, very fit and very, very strong and has plenty of miles left in the tank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So I think it’s a really positive step for both the player and the club.’

Leicester transfer window interest

Pompey have admitted Championship rivals Leicester registered interest in Murphy at the end of August - although were given short shrift.

Determined not to lose a player who, in his maiden campaign, registered 21 goal contributions and swept the board in the player of the season awards, the Blues are adamant they never entertained a prospective departure.

Frustratingly, Murphy has missed the last three matches with an ankle issue and remains doubtful for Saturday’s visit of league leaders Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless, it is considered a short-term injury set-back and he is expected to be back in action very soon.

‘Josh is someone we value so highly’

Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent: ‘Who knows, a bit further down the line we may get significant bids in for some of the younger players, it will be an interesting time for the club at that point because we can’t go on forever without having some players we sell.

‘But Josh was one we value so highly and really see him as someone who is a massive part of what we want to achieve at this football club this year and for many years after that.

‘There is no doubt in my mind, he is one of the best wingers in the league and I guess, from my standpoint, I wouldn’t swap him for anyone else. I am sure there are other managers in the Championship who are very fond of their own players as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But I certainly think he has proven over the last couple of seasons that he is right up there.’

Your Next Pompey Read: Pompey boss on shock comeback after five-month absence - and why he subbed superb Spurs man Minhyeok Yang