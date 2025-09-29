Kwadwo Baah looks set to miss another reunion with Pompey.

Kwadwo Baah is expected to be a huge doubt for Watford’s trip to Pompey on Wednesday after sustaining an injury in Saturday’s victory over Hull City.

The 22-year-old, who came off the bench for the 2-1 triumph, sustained a shoulder issue following a challenge late into the contest at Vicarage Road.

The winger appeared to depart the pitch at full-time holding his shoulder and required help leaving the stadium in a sling.

Following Baah’s altercation with Pompey in December, there was hope of a reunion at Fratton Park in April’s meeting.

The forward, though, was absent for the trip to the south coast through injury, and looks to face a huge fitness call before Wednesday’s meeting.

After Saturday’s victory against Hull, boss Paulo Pezzolano was left in the dark over the extent of the German youth international’s injury but confirmed he was in a significant amount of pain.

The Hornets head coach told the Watford Observer: ‘Right now, we're not sure what happened with him.

‘They are assessing him in the dressing room and we'll find out soon. He is in pain right now.’

Kwadwo Baah picked up a shoulder injury against Hull City on Saturday. | Getty Images

His injury will no doubt come as a bitter blow, with Baah still waiting for his Pompey reunion after December’s controversy.

The former Burton Albion loanee stole the headlines following Watford’s 2-1 Boxing Day success against the Blues having been sent off after the full-time whistle for celebrating in front of the sold-out away end.

Following Rocco Vata’s 95th-minute winner, the forward headed straight to the 2,516 travelling members of the Fratton faithful before recreating the famous ‘take the L’ dance from Fortnite.

This led to plenty of anger and frustration from supporters, players and John Mousinho, who was outraged by the ex-Crystal Palace man’s actions.

He said: ‘Obviously they were giving it during the game which I’m not against because it’s part of football and a part of the game.

‘I quite enjoy when fans are giving it to the players but I feel like if fans give it to the players, the players should be able to give it back to the fans. Even though we are professional, we all have personalities.

‘I think with the Pompey one I was a bit too excited. I do have the utmost respect for Pompey and their fans, I think it’s just a bit of banter. Pompey is a great team, I’ve played at Fratton Park during lockdown days and it’s a great stadium with a great history.

‘But, I think some of the fans have taken it a bit too personal. I like to joke about a bit and it was just a bit of banter. For me, it’s just football. You’ve got to cheer up a bit. If you give it, you should be able to take it in my books. I think they’re reading too much into it because it’s literally just football.’