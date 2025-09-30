Adrian Segecic has had a bright start to life in English football following his summer move from Sydney FC.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho has made it clear Adrian Segecic’s best position remains in the number 10.

But the head coach is adamant the Blues are working on ways to get the best out of both Conor Chaplin and the Aussie sensation at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old recently admitted to The News that he feels less effective on the right-hand side after a change in position following the deadline day arrival of the Ipswich loanee.

This saw Segecic line-up on the wing against Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday before returning to his more central role in the 28-year-old’s absence at Portman Road on Saturday.

The Australian talent has also come to the rescue in recent weeks with the likes of Franco Umeh, Harvey Blair, Callum Lang and Minhyeok Yang all spending respective spells on the sidelines with injury.

While Mousinho remains clear that Segecic’s best position is not on the wing, the Blues boss admitted it was the only way to accommodate himself and Chaplin in the same side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho’s Adrian Segecic admission

He told The News: ‘It’s not necessarily Segs’ best or natural position but one thing I would say is that when he was playing on the right against Norwich, he ended up scoring by popping up with that crucial goal.

‘It’s something that we’ll look for him to adjust to very quickly. His best position is probably in the 10 but we are looking to get our best players on the pitch at the same time.

‘If we’re trying to accommodate Conor (Chaplin) and Segs there then one is probably going to end up out wide.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Segcic has been one of the shining lights in the opening weeks of the season, appearing in all seven Championship matches to date as well establishing himself as favourite with supporters.

Adrian Segecic.

John Mousinho’s message over position switches

Following the forward’s surprise right-wing admission, Mousinho has made it clear the basics remain the same for any player should they change position.

‘I look at that and positionally players can and should be able to slot into different positions.

‘I think Segs has played there before and you can look at the performances and put some factors down to where they are on the football pitch positionally but it doesn’t actually affect your ability to pass, it doesn’t affect your first touch and it doesn’t affect your ability to link play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So the message I have to all of the players, not just Segs, is that regardless of where you play, the basics of the game have to be right and we still have to do those things very well.’

Your next Pompey read: ‘Potter lost his mind’: West Ham verdict over huge former Portsmouth favourite after Nuno Espirito Santo call