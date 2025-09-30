Freddie Potts registered 38 appearances for Pompey during a successful season-long loan stay from West Ham.

West Ham fans have taken aim at Graham Potter for his treatment of former Pompey loanee Freddie Potts.

The highly-rated midfielder was handed a place in Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad for their trip to Everton on Monday evening, with the Portuguese boss taking charge of his first match at the club.

With the Hammers a goal behind on the hour mark, the new head coach turned to the 22-year-old, who came off the bench to help rescue a point at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

And Potts impressed in his first Premier League outing in more than a month, with his contributions helping West Ham to a 1-1 draw against the Toffees.

After a frustrating start to the new season under Potter, which even saw the young talent feature for the club’s academy outfit in the EFL Trophy earlier this month, the ex-Wycombe man is now firmly a part of Espirito Santo’s Premier League plans.

There was a clamour from the Fratton faithful to see the London Stadium academy graduate return to PO4 during the summer window after a tremendous loan stint last term.

This saw Potts register 38 appearances for John Mousinho’s men, playing a key role in the Blues’ Championship survival.

Following his display on Monday evening, West Ham supporters were hugely impressed with the midfielder’s impact and blamed Potter for his treatment of the ex-Pompey loanee.

Pompey's West Ham loanee Freddie Potts. Pic: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages | Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

@whufclew: Freddie Potts calmed that midfield down massively. Proper player.

@GamblingPays: Freddie Potts was outstanding when he came on, what a way to take your chance when asked, he was smashing people in tackles for fun. Potter lost his mind recalling Ward Prowse to start in front of him.

@Louis_WHU6: Thought Magassa was decent, grew into the game But Freddie Potts was just better for me, instant impact, proper player He gets the nod over Magassa for me at the moment.

@crowther_billy: How on earth has Freddie Potts not been given any minutes this season. Composure on the ball and quality of pass is by far better than the majority of our CM’s. He will definitely be a priority player over JWP for Nuno!

@WestHaminVegas: Loving Diouf bombing down the wing, must need Fulkrug on the end of a couple. Thought Freddie Potts was great when he come on, he belongs in the starting 11.

@MarkNxble: I’ve got to be honest, I didn’t see this at all. Thought we looked ten times better with Freddie Potts on the pitch.

@jakehastings04: Freddie Potts is a serious player, not sure what Potter was doing not playing him after his performances in pre-season.

@ibbywhu: Freddie Potts is as cool as a cucumber in midfield he’s gonna be a useful player for Nuno.

@whualfie_: Shoutout to Freddie Potts. one of the best players in pre season for us, just for Potter to completely ignore him when the season started. Nuno first game in charge and subs him on for 30 mins today, (a) to Everton and looked very good.

@UptonParkWHU: Can we talk about how good Freddie Potts is on the ball? Doesn’t feel pressure at all that bloke.

