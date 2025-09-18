John Mousinho’s men had begun the 2024-25 Championship campaign on a slow start before performances and results began to pick up at the start of the new year.

During the second half of last term, the Blues enjoyed an outstanding run, which - at times - had them in play-off contention form.

Impressive triumphs against Leeds United, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and more helped Pompey to a 16th-placed finish on their return to the second tier.

And Mousinho’s troops have started off strongly this term too, currently sitting ninth on eight points after the opening five games.

With data provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at where the Blues would sit in the Championship based on results in 2025.

This includes all the teams who featured in both the 2024-25 and the 2025-26 campaigns.

Here’s where Pompey place.

