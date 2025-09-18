Portsmouth’s incredible position in Championship table based on 2025 results - and where Leeds United, Wrexham and Co rank

By Pepe Lacey
Published 18th Sep 2025, 18:30 BST

Pompey have had an incredible 2025 so far.

John Mousinho’s men had begun the 2024-25 Championship campaign on a slow start before performances and results began to pick up at the start of the new year.

During the second half of last term, the Blues enjoyed an outstanding run, which - at times - had them in play-off contention form.

Impressive triumphs against Leeds United, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and more helped Pompey to a 16th-placed finish on their return to the second tier.

And Mousinho’s troops have started off strongly this term too, currently sitting ninth on eight points after the opening five games.

With data provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at where the Blues would sit in the Championship based on results in 2025.

This includes all the teams who featured in both the 2024-25 and the 2025-26 campaigns.

Here’s where Pompey place.

Where Pompey currently sit in the 2025 annual Championship table.

1. The 2025 Championship table

Where Pompey currently sit in the 2025 annual Championship table. | Alun Roberts/ProSportsImages

2025 Championship points: 4.

2. 30th: Wrexham

2025 Championship points: 4. | Getty Images

2025 Championship points: 5.

3. 29th: Charlton Athletic

2025 Championship points: 5. | Getty Images

2025 Championship points: 6.

4. 28th: Southampton

2025 Championship points: 6. | Getty Images

