Pompey have been linked with a move for Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra, who is also reportedly on the radar of Derby County, Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Luton Town, Blackpool and Reading.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Pompey boss Paul Cook has given a glowing review of reported Blues target Armando Dobra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider have claimed Derby County, Oxford United, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Luton Town, Blackpool and Reading are all also interested in the winger.

After coming through the ranks at Ipswich Town, Dobra made the move to the SMH Group Stadium in 2023.

Since his switch, the versatile forward has netted 36 goals and provided 15 assists in 78 appearances for Chesterfield- while also playing a key role in the Spireites’ National League title-winning season.

There was interest in the Portman Road youth product in January, with Cook’s side said to have turned down bids for the exciting playmaker. The League Two outfit handed Dobra a fresh long-term contract in February, which will run until the summer of 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the winger penned fresh terms with the Spireites, the former Pompey boss spoke highly of his main man and insisted managing would be easier if every player was like Dobra.

Paul Cook’s exciting verdict over reported Pompey target

Paul Cook. | Getty Images

He told Chesterfield’s club website in February: ‘Armando’s been with us on the journey out of the National League into the Football League and we’re really hopeful that the journey’s going to progress and carry on. We want Armando to be very much part of that.

‘Our season this year has been plighted with injuries and inconsistencies, if you like, for whatever reason, but we want to go forward as a club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s great credit to Phil and Ashley (Kirk) at the top; that players want to play at the club and want to secure their future, because they think the future is good!

‘We certainly want to go forward as a club, we don’t want to be a League Two team forever. We’d love to progress but so do a lot of other clubs. So, without ambition, what is there for us to secure the signing of Armando?

‘I think the last transfer window was seen as an opportunity, where we did have bids for Armando, and the club stood quite firm in the fact that they wanted him to be part of our future.

‘I’m delighted, because if every footballer was like Armando Dobra, then coaching and managing would be very easy!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He plays the game exactly how I like it to be played and he has a desire to be fit and plays like he’s got a lot more games than he’s got under his belt at the minute. So I’m absolutely delighted that he’s staying with us.’