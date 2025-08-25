Colby Bishop and Josh Murphy re-established their formidable partnership in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against West Brom.

And the Magic Man joked of his desire to play with the 30-year-old until his retirement after re-establishing their connection against West Brom.

The pair combined for the first time this season, with the striker opening his goal-scoring account for the campaign.

But it was the work from Murphy, which caught the eye, with the former Cardiff City man skipping past a challenge before working a perfectly-placed cross for the frontman to head past Josh Griffiths.

It’s the first time in the Championship this term that the pair have linked-up after an impressive 2024-25 campaign together, which saw them combine on a number of occasions.

That continued at the Hawthorns, with the ex-Norwich talent setting up Bishop for his first goal of the season.

And the Magic man was full of praise over his attacking partner - and insisted he is a striker’s dream.

Josh Murphy a striker’s dream

Colby Bishop and Josh Murphy celebrate v Leeds United | National World

He said: He’s frightening. Everyone we play against in the league probably hates him. I know if I was playing right-back I’d probably be sent off within the first two minutes.

‘It’s hard to stop him, you know what he’s going to do but he’s just that good. I hope I play with him to the day I hang up my boots.

‘We know how good of a player he is and as a striker it’s a pleasure to play with him.

‘Sometimes Murph’s crosses are too good. It sounds really stupid but he puts that much pace on it and his balls into the box are seriously amazing so when you get there it’s just about getting the right contact.

‘With the amount of pace he puts on it hopefully I can just guide it towards the goal.

‘He’s very good and for me personally he’s great to play with. We work on it a lot and hopefully we keep working on it so it comes off more which will be nice for both of us.’

Despite trailing at the break against a West Brom side who had one their opening two games of the campaign, Mousinho’s men dug deep to secure a well-earned point on the road.

The Blues sit 11th in the standings - level on points with Southampton - and face Preston North End at Fratton Park on Saturday.

