The central defender hadn’t played for almost 23 months before signing for Pompey

A grateful Rob Atkinson insists he will always owe a debt to Pompey after the ‘mad move’ which got his career back on track.

Despite not having played competitively for almost 23 months following a succession of injury issues, the Blues showed faith in the talented centre-half by recruiting him on loan in January.

That backing touched the 26-year-old Bristol City man, who subsequently flourished at Fratton Park, establishing himself as a fans’ favourite as he helped Pompey to Championship safety.

Regardless of how that interest develops, Atkinson is thankful to the Blues for providing the stage to demonstrate he’s no longer an ‘injury liability’.

He told The News: ‘I don’t really think it could have gone much better, to be honest.

‘When I joined I got an opportunity to play football again, the fact it has gone so well is an added bonus. I am so grateful to the club for taking that chance on me, I feel there will always be that debt to repay.

‘There are big question marks over my availability and injury history. I hadn’t played a game of competitive football for almost two years when I joined, so, from the outside, it looked like a bit of a mad move. I kind of blocked that all out, but there is always going to be that question mark about my fitness.

Rob Atkinson is grateful to Pompey for allowing him to prove he isn't an 'injury liability'. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘That’s another thing I’m really happy about. I know I picked up that calf injury, but it was unrelated to my previous issues. It was actually nice to get an injury which wasn't to do with my previous issues!

‘I am truly proud to say I have played for Portsmouth’

‘It has gone brilliantly. You could argue if I hadn’t played well and not done as well as I had done, but been fit, available and played games, then it would have been a success from a personal point of view. So it’s nice to get good performances and results to match.

‘Unfortunately that two-year absence from football is always going to be there, but I want people to look at me as that football player as opposed to that injury liability.

‘It’s really nice to hear the praise again, you forget that sort of feeling when you are out so long. Taking in the criticism and praise, all that comes with it. To relive it again is fantastic.

‘The club is so unique and special, there aren’t many fan bases that can compete or relate to what it’s like to play at Fratton Park. It is honestly spine-tingling. If it’s the last time, so be it, but I am truly proud to say I have played for Pompey.’

Atkinson made 15 appearances and scored twice during his highly-successful time at Fratton Park, tasting defeat just four times.

He had previously been sidelined since February 2023 after tearing his ACL at Sunderland, subsequently undergoing two operations to repair the damage.

Despite returning to Bristol City’s squad earlier this season, he had been a perennial unused substitute until Pompey stepped in offering the opportunity for regular first-team football in the Championship.

Portsmouth favourite: I can be even better

Now Atkinson, who is contracted to the Robins until the summer of 2026, is waiting to see what the future holds.

He added: ‘In a weird way, I feel I’ve got better as a footballer since my injuries. Mentally, I’ve discovered the most important thing about being a footballer.

‘It was tough for me being out for that long and it has been an opportunity for me to educate myself on the game of football and the importance of mental strength, mental dexterity.

‘There are some aspects to my game I would like to get back. I had my end of season meeting with the gaffer and he mentioned I could do more - and I actually agree with him. I think I can be even better.’