The former Newcastle man has made 41 appearances after returning to Fratton Park

John Mousinho has admitted Matt Ritchie could potentially have a reduced role in Pompey’s starting XI next season.

After joining in August 2024, he racked up 41 appearances and five goals, skippering the side on occasions and establishing himself as a pivotal figure in the successful fight against relegation.

Inevitably Pompey are seeking to strengthen in the summer and evolve their Championship first-team, with wide areas a position earmarked to be bolstered.

And, irrespective of his undoubted admiration for Ritchie, Mousinho concedes that may well impact on the 35-year-old’s playing time moving forward.

Boss: Ex-Newcastle man had ‘terrific season’

When asked about whether Ritchie will have a reduced role next season, Mousinho told The News: ‘Matt has had a terrific season and been a really important part of what we’ve tried to achieve here. He started 28 Championship games, there were plenty of sub appearances as well, and he was a big part of the turnaround.

‘We can forward plan and think about what his playing time (next season) looks like and do everything in an ideal world in terms of signings and X, Y and Z. But selection will just be based on how good we think Matt is next season - and that will be the same for every player.

‘There are players we have certain expectations of and we go into the season thinking “I’m only ever going to pick the next XI which I think is going to win a game”.

Matt Ritchie may have a reduced role in Pompey's starting line-up next season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘If any player is part of that then they are going to get the starting shirt and if they are not they are not going to do it.

‘There have been plenty of players through the years who might have thought they’re going to have different roles going into the season - whether that’s playing or not playing - and managed to prove managers wrong.’

Pivotal role in Portsmouth survival

Ritchie, who has 12 months remaining on his Fratton Park deal, has demonstrated himself to be a hugely influential presence on and off the pitch.

His incredible energy levels and high professional standards were a driving force in the battle to remain in the Championship, particularly since being handed a regular starting spot from Hull in November.

Fittingly, Ritchie was wearing the captain’s armband when Mousinho’s men beat Watford to stay up with two matches to spare.

And he clearly still has an important role to play next season as the Blues strive to build on this term’s foundations.

‘Important to turnaround of Portsmouth Football Club’

Mousinho added: ‘As far as we are concerned, Matt has another year on his contract and hopefully comes back fit, raring to go and can keep building on what he has done this year.

‘What we’ve seen over this season is how important he has been for the turnaround of the football club. Look at the impact Matt had, particularly after a difficult start to his time at Pompey, getting himself up to match fitness and getting himself in the squad.

‘I would look back on the season and think he’s had a really good impact.’

