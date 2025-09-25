The Blues currently sit 12th after the opening six games of the campaign, three of which have taken place at PO4.

Unlike last term, where John Mousinho’s men were so dominant on home soil, they have surprisingly fallen to defeats in two of their first three matches on the south coast.

But Pompey have been impressively backed at Fratton Park, with 15,000 season tickets snapped up ahead of the campaign, while general admissions have also sold out on a number of occasions.

But how does the Blues’ support compare to fellow Championship sides?

Using data provided by FootballWebPages, we’ve taken a look at the average home attendances of every Championship club to see where Pompey’s figures rank.

