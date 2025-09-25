How Portsmouth’s impressive average attendances compares to Championship rivals - including Southampton, Charlton & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 25th Sep 2025, 18:00 BST

Tickets have been hard to get at Fratton Park this season, with Pompey enjoying a solid start to the Championship campaign.

The Blues currently sit 12th after the opening six games of the campaign, three of which have taken place at PO4.

Unlike last term, where John Mousinho’s men were so dominant on home soil, they have surprisingly fallen to defeats in two of their first three matches on the south coast.

But Pompey have been impressively backed at Fratton Park, with 15,000 season tickets snapped up ahead of the campaign, while general admissions have also sold out on a number of occasions.

But how does the Blues’ support compare to fellow Championship sides?

Using data provided by FootballWebPages, we’ve taken a look at the average home attendances of every Championship club to see where Pompey’s figures rank.

How Pompey's average home attendances compares to Championship rivals.

1. Championship average home attendances

How Pompey's average home attendances compares to Championship rivals. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Average home attendance: 10,631.

2. Wrexham

Average home attendance: 10,631. | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 11,361.

3. Oxford United

Average home attendance: 11,361. | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 15,504.

4. Swansea City

Average home attendance: 15,504. | Getty Images

