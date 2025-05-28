Pompey fans are setting a frantic pace with Championship season ticket renewals - with a busy weekend expected ahead of an important date next week.

Andy Cullen admitted to being ‘humbled’ by the rate at which Pompey fans are snapping up season tickets.

The Pompey chief executive confirmed the Fratton Faithful are matching the pace at which they renewed their seats last year, despite costs going up this time around.

Supporters have until 5pm to renew, before season tickets are released to those on the waiting list for a seat,

An adult renewal for all areas of the ground except the centre of the North Stand and South Stand has risen by £41 to £496, with Cullen pinpointing rising costs as the factor for Pompey doing so.

That hasn’t dulled supporters’ appetites for next season, however with Cullen thankful for the continued loyalty and sales expected to spike this weekend.

He said: ‘We are very conscious when we raise season ticket prices by the amount we did.

‘Ticketing is still a significant part of the mix of income which comes into the football club. It’s hugely important to us and we are very conscious of the strain, but we still think a season ticket to watch a game here in the Championship is really good value.

‘There are a number of free games and the take-up has been really good, notwithstanding the fact that payday for most people hasn’t hit yet.

Pompey fans have been snapping up season ticket renewals. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘So to have things where we are at the moment is really good, and there’s a lot of people on the waiting list waiting anxiously to see what that final figure for renewals is.

‘We’re very, very grateful for the response we’ve had so far and actually very humbled given the rise we’ve put into place this season.

‘That’s why we were keen to make sure the deadline extended over that period into June, so people are able to budget and plan accordingly.’

A big appeal of Pompey fans’ matchday experience last season was the improved offerings from the club in terms of foot and refreshments, along with the runaway success of the fan zone. Cullen confirmed the Blues will look to maintain and develop on those improvements moving forward.

Pompey chief pledges improvements

He added: ‘As well as coming to watch a football match, which is the most important thing, we hope all the other things, the enhancements in safety and more importantly the improvements to kiosks and the fan zone helps.

‘The fan zone has been absolutely hugely popular, when you consider it wasn’t there three years ago to the modernisation last year.

Pompey's fan zone has been a huge success. Pic: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘We continue to look at ways to improve that, so that when people come to Fratton Park it is a great day out.

‘People don’t come to watch football in solitude, they come with families and they come to meet friends.

‘We’re very, very conscious we can create that all-round experience. What else can we do pre-match? What can we do post-match?

‘How can we work with the people around us who also offer great things, like the pubs and the breweries around us?

‘We want to work together so everyone has a great time when they come to Portsmouth. Those are things we are very cognizant of.’