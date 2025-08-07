Portsmouth title winner and ex-Coventry City man makes surprise pre-season appearance after Notts County trial
There are just two days to go until Pompey get their Championship campaign underway.
John Mousinho’s men have so far added five new faces to the ranks, with Mark Kosznovszky, Arian Segecic, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini and John Swift bolstering the side.
The Blues’ summer spending isn’t expected to stop there, however, with Yang Min-hyeok closing in on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur.
With Pompey’s business ramping up, there are three former Fratton Park regulars who are still on the hunt for a new home on the eve of the upcoming campaign.
Ben Stevenson has joined Ryan Tunnicliffe and Chris Maguire in turning to the PFA for support in their quest for a fresh start ahead of next season.
The midfielder becomes the latest ex-Blue to link-up with the PFA-led training camp, which is designed for out-of-contract members to keep their fitness levels up should sides come calling.
The programme allows players to have access to spa and gym facilities, strength and conditioning sessions, training as well as the opportunity to take part in matches.
The 10-week camp has also been utilised by the likes of Jordy Hiwula, Tom Davies this summer as well as Swift prior to his Fratton Park move in July.
Tunnicliffe and Maguire are into their third week on the course, while Stevenson links up for his second-successive week - joining the 42-man programme.
The 28-year-old is without a club having departed Cambridge United at the end of his short-term deal in May - capping a miserable 2024-25 campaign.
One-year after featuring in John Mousinho’s triumphant League One title-winning side, the ex-Forest Green man registered just two further appearances for the Blues before having his contract terminated in January.
Stevenson amassed 17 appearances during his six-month stay at the Abbey Stadium but was unable to prevent the U’s relegation to League Two last term.
The Coventry City youth talent has since spent a period of pre-season on trial with Notts County as he bids to rebuild his career. In fact, the midfielder was a part of the Magpies’ trip to Germany last month as new boss Martin Paterson ran the rule over the former Pompey man.
But a move to Meadow Lane never came to fruition, with Stevenson departing ahead of the new League Two season.
The midfielder featured alongside Tunnicliffe and Maguire in the PFA’s friendly against VVCS - a team made up of Dutch free agents. Stevenson assisted as the English outfit ran out 4-0 winners on Wednesday.
Tunnicliffe is another who is on the hunt for a fresh start after his controversial two-year stay with Adelaide United. The 31-year-old is at the heart of serious allegations against Ernest Faber, who forced the former Blues man ‘torturous running sessions’ in a bid to force him out of the Aussie club.
Meanwhile, Maguire is another ex-Fratton Park regular who continues to train with the PFA following his release from National League side Eastleigh at the end of last term.
The 36-year-old spent two seasons with the Spitfires but was one of 10 players to depart the Silverlake Stadium in May. The forward, of course, netted the last time Pompey and Southampton met in the Championship in a 2-2 draw at St Mary’s in April 2012.
