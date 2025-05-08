Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho believes the Championship play-offs could prove significant to Pompey’s pursuit of Rob Atkinson.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues boss believes promotion to the Premier League for Bristol City this term, could make a deal for the central defender more likely this summer.

Atkinson signed off from an outstanding loan spell on Saturday, as the 1-1 draw with Hull City brought the curtain down on a successful bid to stay in the second tier this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old has been central to the improved results in 2025, after agreeing a January loan from the Robins coming off the back of nearly two years out with a serious knee injury.

Atkinson put that woe behind him by producing a series of committed performances and helping his team to five wins and a draw from his first nine outings.

The former Oxford man then was hit with a calf injury in the February success over QPR, but rushed his return and produced a heroic performance scoring two goals including a 90th-minute leveller against Derby last month.

That came as part of a five-game unbeaten finale to the season, with Atkinson starting every one of those outings as Pompey produced their best undefeated run of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho has made it abundantly clear he’d like Atkinson back, though is respectful of the centre-half’s circumstances with a year to run on his deal still at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City have battled their way into the play-offs, however, with their bid to reach the top flight starting tonight at home to Sheffield United.

Mousinho acknowledged Pompey fans should support Liam Manning’s side, if they want a smoother pathway to seeing Atkinson back at PO4.

When asked if Bristol City going up would help the Blues’ chances of signing Atkinson, Mousinho said: ‘Yes, probably. We’ll see, we’ll have to see about that but we can now watch and enjoy the play-offs like we did last year.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey boss on Bristol City man: ‘He’s been massive for us’.

Atkinson’s volume of Pompey wins underlines his contribution to the season’s outcome, with the selfless physical sacrifices he made for a temporary employee underlining the defender’s character.

Mousinho felt the former Fulham man warranted a standing ovation he was denied on final day, as he was required to play the full game against Hull.

Supporters gave thanks to Atkinson, however, in a lap of appreciation after the game as he signed off from his temporary stay.

Now the wait is on to see what unfolds moving forward, with the summer transfer window opening this year on June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘We didn’t have enough subs to bring Rob off to get the ovation he deserves for his contribution last weekend.

‘But he’s been massive for us and we’re appreciative of the work Rob and all the loans have done for us.

‘It’s really important when you come on loan, because sometimes what happens next season to that club doesn’t feel that relevant to you.

‘So to see the commitment we’ve seen from Rob since he’s been at the club has been really special.’