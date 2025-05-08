Latest: Liverpool signing’s Portsmouth future revealed as players' fates delivered

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harvey Blair’s future is set to be at Pompey next season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Blues boss John Mousinho has stated he’s expecting ‘big things’ from the Liverpool arrival at Fratton Park next season.

Mousinho has indicated he will not look to send Blair out on loan next term to aid his development, as he gets set for his second term at PO4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blair went five months without any league involvement, after struggling off the bench in a 2-2 draw at Swansea last November.

The Huddersfield talent had fitness problems in that time, but finished the season with two starts and a goal in a strong performance at Sheffield Wednesday before a late challenge curtailed his Hull involvement.

Mousinho didn’t hide from the fact it’s been a challenging period of adjustment for the winger, but feels that’s natural as he adapts to a new environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players have been told their fates this week in a series of meetings, with Pompey’s retained list set to be announced.

Mousinho revealed he intends to keep Blair at his disposal next season - and has high expectations for the pacy operator.

He said: ‘I see it as a future here for Harvey.

‘My challenge to Harvey is to come back in the summer and have a full pre-season with us, which he didn’t have last year, and be at it in terms of his fitness.

‘In terms of his development, I want him to treat this year almost like it was his first loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I know he’s a permanent, but he’s one of those players who’s come out of the 21s, had his first taste of league football, his first taste of living away from Liverpool and any home comforts he was used to.

‘He’s really needed to adjust to life down here and training here every day.

‘The PL2 fixture list is very different from the Championship fixture list and the demands of the league is very different.

‘We’ve seen that with first loans relentlessly.

‘So it’s almost that’s your first loan and we’re getting you back for your second loan next season, but thankfully we’ve got him as a permanent player - I’m expecting big things from Harvey.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho underlined why there shouldn’t be any rush to come to a judgement on Blair, with his Pompey career yet to catch fire.

He drew comparisons with big Pompey hit, Alex Robertson, having a testing first loan spell in Scotland with Ross County, while another success in Abu Kamara had tough moments before delivering last term.

Spurs starlet found Pompey adjustment tough going

Mousinho added: ‘Very few first loans or first years away from the 21s work out.

‘We saw with Robbo he had to go out and suffer the hard way up in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Abu was an exception, but he had four or five really tough months here where there was a lot of question marks over whether he should play and whether we were getting the best out of him.

‘That happens with some of the brightest players.

‘Dane (Scarlett) his first loan coming from Tottenham, being right at the top of every England age group and most promising player.

‘I thought it was a successful loan for Dane, but he may not have felt that because he’s been used to being right at the top of everything. That happens, it just happens and it takes a big period of adjustment coming into first team football.

‘Even lads that have played in the Premier League and featured in their first teams, it’s a different pace, different level and different schedule game after game after game. It does take some adjustment.'