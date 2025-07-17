Pompey secured a 5-0 triumph against National League South side Farnborough on Wednesday evening.
The Blues followed up Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Woking with a trip to the Saunders Transport Community Stadium 24 hours later.
Zak Swanson, Harry Clout, Marlon Pack, Thomas Waddingham and Josh Murphy were all on the scoresheet as John Mousinho’s men continue their preparations for the new Championship campaign.
Indeed, there were 2,897 supporters in attendance - many of which were the Fratton faithful who made the short trip from the south coast.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery from the 5-0 triumph against Farnborough?
