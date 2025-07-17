18 fantastic photos of Portsmouth faithful backing side in 5-0 pre-season triumph against Farnborough

By Pepe Lacey
Published 17th Jul 2025, 11:30 BST

Pompey’s pre-season schedule continued on Wednesday as they secured a 5-0 triumph against Farnborough.

Pompey secured a 5-0 triumph against National League South side Farnborough on Wednesday evening.

The Blues followed up Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Woking with a trip to the Saunders Transport Community Stadium 24 hours later.

Zak Swanson, Harry Clout, Marlon Pack, Thomas Waddingham and Josh Murphy were all on the scoresheet as John Mousinho’s men continue their preparations for the new Championship campaign.

Indeed, there were 2,897 supporters in attendance - many of which were the Fratton faithful who made the short trip from the south coast.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery from the 5-0 triumph against Farnborough?

1. Farnborough 0-5 Pompey: Fan gallery

1. Farnborough 0-5 Pompey: Fan gallery

| Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

2. Farnborough 0-5 Pompey: Fan gallery

2. Farnborough 0-5 Pompey: Fan gallery

| Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

3. Farnborough 0-5 Pompey: Fan gallery

3. Farnborough 0-5 Pompey: Fan gallery

| Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

4. Farnborough 0-5 Pompey: Fan gallery

4. Farnborough 0-5 Pompey: Fan gallery

| Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

