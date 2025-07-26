'I’ve seen enough, we’re winning the lot': Portsmouth faithful make bold Championship prediction after dominant Reading triumph
Pompey’s Championship preparations ramped up on Saturday afternoon as they took on League One opposition in Reading.
After victories against Woking, Farnborough and Crawley, the Blues continued their unbeaten pre-season with a dominant display against Noel Hunt’s side.
The Blues took an early lead through Jordan Williams before Callum Lang doubled the advantage mid-way through the first half in what was his maiden run-out of the summer.
Colby Bishop was on the scoresheet either side of the break to seal the victory for John Mousinho’s men.
It was a contest Pompey showed their quality, limiting the hosts to very few opportunities, with former Fratton Park loanee Mark O’Mahony having little chance to worry Nicolas Schmid in goal.
The Blues’ rampant display has got the Fratton faithful excited on social media, with the new Championship campaign just weeks away.
With four signings now through the door - and an unbeaten pre-season to date - some supporters are already dreaming of a promotion challenge this season.
Here are the best of the reaction on X from Pompey’s 4-0 victory against Reading on Saturday.
What Pompey faithful said after Reading victory
@snookerfan123: No goals conceded in pre season? Friendlies all about fitness and tactics etc. But it's good to build on (solid defence). Team's looking nicely on paper. Few more recruits before end of window. Looking forward to the Season! Pup.
@MiltosOfficial: 4 games, 4 wins, 12 goals scored, 0 goals conceded We're winning the lot.
@pompeyscott2: Murphy played amazing. Really excited for this season.
@PompeyTommo: I know it’s only preseason but Pompey looked solid today against a good Reading team, dominant performance.
@wholelottakap: I’ve seen enough, we’re winning the lot.
@Brooke_Smedley: I’m not one to exaggerate but I’ve already booked a hotel for the play offs.
@f1ootballer44: Pre season results don’t mean anything but this is really positive especially considering they’re only a league below us
@Aaron25650310: Winning everything give us the tittle now! Sega working so hard for the team. Looking strong.
@nisbeckian: Good solid run out today, shows the difference a season in the Championship. Murphy, Bishop and Lang still out best outlet. Segecic looks full of potential. That said Reading were really poor.
@andymp345: Wait were winning away could this be a sign of things to come!
@Pomp_oakley: Winning the lot.
@Rich03832303: Murphy’s crossing is insane, think he and Bishop will link up well together. Matthew’s is very impressive in the air nothing was beating him. No one else really stood out to me. Good friendly performance.
@84Knight: Cleans sheets in all games so far. Good for confidence.
@FFSChristie: Obviously pre season results don’t matter and Reading looked absolute gash but the link ups and the partnerships looked good, good place to be with 2 weeks until the season.
