Pompey’s Championship rivals Hull City had a three-window transfer ban imposed on them on Thursday

Pompey rivals Hull City are confident they can overturn the transfer embargo that the Football League slapped on them this week.

The Tigers, who avoided relegation from the Championship following their 1-1 draw at Fratton Park on the final day of last season, were told on Thursday they were banned from signing players for fees for three transfer windows.

The injunction is active until the 2027 January transfer window and follows the late payment of terms on a £1m loan fee that was agreed with Aston Villa for the temporary transfer of Louie Barry back in January.

It’s been reported that Hull - who have already signed three players this summer - have since settled that debt with the Premier League side in full.

With that in mind, they believe they have grounds to have their transfer embargo - which also limits them to a squad size of 23 players of ‘professional standing’ - lifted.

A statement from the Tigers, issued on Friday, read: ‘We can confirm that we have received notification from the EFL that we are subject to a transfer embargo and a three-window fee restriction with immediate effect.

‘We will appeal the three-window fee restriction and are confident of resolving the matter as soon as possible.’

Hull’s ‘financial concerns’

It’s not clear where Hull’s confidence with their appeal stems from. It’s been claimed that the EFL grew increasingly frustrated with the delay in paying monies owed. Hull also failed to pay their players on time two months ago amid growing concerns about the state of the club’s finances.

Speaking at a question and answer session earlier this week, though, owner Acun Illicali denied the club had money worries.

He told BBC Radio Humberside: ‘We don't owe any money to anybody - the club owes money to me and I am the owner.

‘I am spending from my pocket but we have extremely good players in the squad. I can say to the fans do not be under stress, we are fine.’

Hull’s transfer window business to date

Ruben Selles celebrates Hull’s Championship survival at Fratton Park on the final day of last season

One of the ‘extremely good players’ Hull have in their ranks is former Fratton favourite Abu Kamara. He joined from Norwich in a £4.5m deal last summer and following a successful stint on loan at PO4.

The young forward enjoyed a mixed maiden season at the MKM Stadium as he registered five goals and three assists from the 36 league games he played last term.

It remains unclear where his future at the club lies following the appointment of Sergej Jakirovic as Hull manager. He’s been named as Ruben Selles’ successor after the former Southampton man helped the Tigers avoid relegation with that draw at PO4 on the final day of the season.

While Hull sorted out their managerial situation this summer, the club signed goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, centre-back Asemi Ajayi and midfielder Reda Laalaoui. They also made midfielder Gustavo Puerto’s loan move from Bayer Leverkusen permanent.

Pompey, who finished five points and five places above Hull in last season’s Championship table, travel to the MKM Stadium on November 8. They then host the Tigers at Fratton Park on February 28.

As well as Hull, Sheffield Wednesday also find themselves under a transfer embargo after they failed to pay their players for two consecutive months.

