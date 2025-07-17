Pompey ran out 5-0 winners against Farnborough on Wednesday evening as their pre-season programme continued.

Pompey have been praised for a classy gesture at the end of their pre-season friendly against Farnborough.

John Mousinho’s men continued their preparations for the 2025-26 Championship campaign, with a trip to the National League South outfit on Wednesday evening.

The Blues made the visit to the Saunders Transport Community Stadium just 24 hours after their 2-0 victory against Woking on Tuesday.

And it was another important test for Pompey, who cruised to a 5-0 triumph against Farnborough, with Zak Swanson, Harry Clout, Marlon Pack, Thomas Waddingham and Josh Murphy all on the scoresheet.

Although Mousinho would have had no complaints with the performance on the pitch, off it, his side have been praised by Boro for the way they left their changing rooms at the end of the evening.

Farnborough kitman, Mike Long, hailed the Blues for their ‘class’ gesture upon their departure - branding it ‘the best’ he’s seen an away dressing room after a game.

Captioned with a photo, he posted on X: ‘Many thanks to Pompey for the game tonight, and leaving the changing room the best I’ve ever seen an away team leave one. Class from top to bottom. Good luck for the season!’

Farnborough changing rooms used by Pompey | Mike Long/X

Both Pompey and Farnborough fans praised the Blues’ actions, with @Kevin5LiveChamp replying: ‘Nice one Pompey,’ while @bergbua commented: Perfect job Boys thanks.

Meanwhile, @parquedelperro added: Nice changing room & Farnborough ground as a whole was impressive. Pleased to see Pompey fans also played their part in helping the club with a near 3k crowd in attendance on a Wednesday night. Plenty of promise shown by both sides. Hope both clubs have a good season ahead.

John Mousinho pleased with Farnborough display

Marlon Pack netted Pompey's third. | Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

Indeed, it was a very familiar squad to Tuesday’s triumph, with two different XI’s playing in the first half and the second period respectively.

After Swanson opened the scoring after 15 minutes, Clout, Pack, Waddingham and Murphy capitalised all netted after the break to continue the Blues’ pre-season preparations.

And Mousinho was impressed with his side’s display, despite the challenges which the National League South side possessed.

The head coach told The News: ‘A very different night to last night (against Woking) in terms of the way Farnborough set-up here which gave us a lot of problems in the way they played.

‘It was a really good run out in the end. To get through the two 45’s injury free is really positive and performance and results really happy with as well.’

