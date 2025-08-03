There are less than six days to go until Pompey’s 2025-26 Championship curtain raiser against Oxford United.

The Blues rounded off their preparations for the new campaign with a 1-0 triumph over PEC Zwolle on Saturday afternoon in front of 8,237 supporters at Fratton Park.

Thomas Waddingham was on the scoresheet as John Mousinho’s men maintained their unbeaten pre-season programme, which saw them fail to concede in any of their seven friendlies.

All eyes are now on next weekend’s opening-day contest at the Kassam Stadium, with Pompey looking to get off to a winning start.

Saturday’s fixture against the Eredivisie outfit could be an indication of how the Blues will line-up against the U’s, with Colby Bishop a huge doubt for the opener.

Meanwhile, new signings Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux and Florian Bianchini face a battle to start as they bed into new life on the south coast.

Here’s what Pompey’s current strongest XI and bench looks like heading into the opening day of the season.

From left: Andre Dozzell, Josh Murphy, Thomas Waddingham, Callum Lang.

2 . GK: Nicolas Schmid Pompey’s first-choice goalkeeper for the new campaign and easily Mousinho’s number one. Enjoyed an outstanding maiden season in England last term and will be looking to continue his fine form. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . RB: Jordan Williams After injury troubles last season, Williams has remained fit and available throughout pre-season. Looks to be the first-choice option at right-back heading into the new campaign - although Zak Swanson and Terry Devlin will be tough competition. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

4 . CB: Conor Shaughnessy His aerial presence in both boxes are a huge asset to Mousinho and his side. The head coach has primarily stuck with the same back four throughout pre-season, which could be an indication of how he will line-up for the trip to the Kassam Stadium. | Paul Phelan/ProSportsImages Photo Sales