There are less than six days to go until Pompey’s 2025-26 Championship curtain raiser against Oxford United.
The Blues rounded off their preparations for the new campaign with a 1-0 triumph over PEC Zwolle on Saturday afternoon in front of 8,237 supporters at Fratton Park.
Thomas Waddingham was on the scoresheet as John Mousinho’s men maintained their unbeaten pre-season programme, which saw them fail to concede in any of their seven friendlies.
All eyes are now on next weekend’s opening-day contest at the Kassam Stadium, with Pompey looking to get off to a winning start.
Saturday’s fixture against the Eredivisie outfit could be an indication of how the Blues will line-up against the U’s, with Colby Bishop a huge doubt for the opener.
Meanwhile, new signings Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux and Florian Bianchini face a battle to start as they bed into new life on the south coast.
Here’s what Pompey’s current strongest XI and bench looks like heading into the opening day of the season.
