35 fantastic photos of Portsmouth faithful backing side in final pre-season friendly against PEC Zwolle at Fratton Park

By Pepe Lacey
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 10:00 BST

Pompey rounded off their pre-season schedule with a 1-0 win against Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle.

Pompey’s Championship preparations ended on a winning note, with a 1-0 triumph against Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle.

Thomas Waddingham’s second-half strike was enough to seal the victory at Fratton Park, which continued the Blues’ impressive pre-season form.

There were 8,237 supporters inside PO4 as anticipation grows ahead of the new campaign which gets underway with a trip to Oxford United next Saturday.

John Mousinho’s men were backed by an incredible following at Fratton Park, while 226 PEC Zwolle fans made the trip from the Netherlands.

Check out our fan gallery from our photographer Steve Bailey from the 1-0 triumph.

Pompey rounded off their pre-season programme with a 1-0 win against Dutch side PEC Zwolle in front of 8,237 supporters inside Fratton Park.

1. Pompey 1-0 PEC Zwolle: Fan gallery

2. Pompey 1-0 PEC Zwolle: Fan gallery

3. Pompey 1-0 PEC Zwolle: Fan gallery

4. Pompey 1-0 PEC Zwolle: Fan gallery

