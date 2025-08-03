Pompey’s Championship preparations ended on a winning note, with a 1-0 triumph against Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle.
Thomas Waddingham’s second-half strike was enough to seal the victory at Fratton Park, which continued the Blues’ impressive pre-season form.
There were 8,237 supporters inside PO4 as anticipation grows ahead of the new campaign which gets underway with a trip to Oxford United next Saturday.
John Mousinho’s men were backed by an incredible following at Fratton Park, while 226 PEC Zwolle fans made the trip from the Netherlands.
Check out our fan gallery from our photographer Steve Bailey from the 1-0 triumph.
