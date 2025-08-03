Pompey’s Championship preparations ended on a winning note, with a 1-0 triumph against Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle.

There were 8,237 supporters inside PO4 as anticipation grows ahead of the new campaign which gets underway with a trip to Oxford United next Saturday.

John Mousinho’s men were backed by an incredible following at Fratton Park, while 226 PEC Zwolle fans made the trip from the Netherlands.

Check out our fan gallery from our photographer Steve Bailey from the 1-0 triumph.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth new boy reveals position over being ready for Oxford United as West Brom arrival plays fitness catch-up

1 . Pompey 1-0 PEC Zwolle: Fan gallery Pompey rounded off their pre-season programme with a 1-0 win against Dutch side PEC Zwolle in front of 8,237 supporters inside Fratton Park. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

2 . Pompey 1-0 PEC Zwolle: Fan gallery Pompey rounded off their pre-season programme with a 1-0 win against Dutch side PEC Zwolle in front of 8,237 supporters inside Fratton Park. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . Pompey 1-0 PEC Zwolle: Fan gallery Pompey rounded off their pre-season programme with a 1-0 win against Dutch side PEC Zwolle in front of 8,237 supporters inside Fratton Park. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

4 . Pompey 1-0 PEC Zwolle: Fan gallery Pompey rounded off their pre-season programme with a 1-0 win against Dutch side PEC Zwolle in front of 8,237 supporters inside Fratton Park. | Steve Bailey/ProSportsImages Photo Sales