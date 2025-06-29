Predicted final 2025-26 Championship table - and here’s where Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic, Derby County & Co finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th Jun 2025, 18:00 BST

Pompey have made just one new signing this summer ahead of the 2025-26 Championship campaign.

Anticipation is growing ahead of the new Championship campaign, with Pompey’s curtain raiser against Oxford United less than six weeks away.

The Blues are set to make the short journey up the A34 on August 9, with a trip to the Kassam Stadium kick-starting the 2025-26 season.

John Mousinho’s men have added just one new face to the squad so far this summer. Adrian Segecic completed the move to Fratton Park earlier in the month as Pompey fended off clubs from across the globe to seal his signature.

There is still plenty of work to do in the remaining months of the window, though, as the Blues look to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.

With the fixtures now released and clubs across the division so busy in the market, who are the early favourites?

We’ve asked AI, specifically X’s Grok tool, to predict how the final 2025-26 Championship table will look. And here’s where Mousinho’s men are set to end the new campaign.

Here's where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship next season

1. Predicted final 2025-26 Championship table

Here's where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship next season Photo: Paul Thompson

Reason: Newly promoted, their lack of depth and financial backing makes relegation likely.

2. 24th: Charlton Athletic

Reason: Newly promoted, their lack of depth and financial backing makes relegation likely. | Getty Images

Reason: They’re likely to struggle against stronger Championship sides, joining Charlton in relegation.

3. 23rd: Oxford United

Reason: They’re likely to struggle against stronger Championship sides, joining Charlton in relegation. | Getty Images

Reason: Ongoing struggles, likely to fight relegation all season because of embargo.

4. 22nd: Sheffield Wednesday

Reason: Ongoing struggles, likely to fight relegation all season because of embargo. | Getty Images

