Anticipation is growing ahead of the new Championship campaign, with Pompey’s curtain raiser against Oxford United less than six weeks away.

John Mousinho’s men have added just one new face to the squad so far this summer. Adrian Segecic completed the move to Fratton Park earlier in the month as Pompey fended off clubs from across the globe to seal his signature.

There is still plenty of work to do in the remaining months of the window, though, as the Blues look to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.

With the fixtures now released and clubs across the division so busy in the market, who are the early favourites?

We’ve asked AI, specifically X’s Grok tool, to predict how the final 2025-26 Championship table will look. And here’s where Mousinho’s men are set to end the new campaign.

Predicted final 2025-26 Championship table Here's where Pompey are predicted to finish in the Championship next season

24th: Charlton Athletic Reason: Newly promoted, their lack of depth and financial backing makes relegation likely.

23rd: Oxford United Reason: They're likely to struggle against stronger Championship sides, joining Charlton in relegation.

22nd: Sheffield Wednesday Reason: Ongoing struggles, likely to fight relegation all season because of embargo.