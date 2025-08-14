Pompey got their Championship campaign underway last Saturday, with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Oxford United.
Adrian Segecic’s debut goal was enough to earn John Mousinho’s men their first victory of the season, placing them sixth after the opening weekend of fixtures.
The triumph at the Kassam Stadium had some supporters dreaming of a promotion, with the Blues currently occupying a play-off spot along with Southampton, Millwall and Leicester City.
Although results on the opening weekend of the campaign have to be taken with a pinch of salt - it no doubt offers some encouragement to the Fratton faithful over what could be achieved this term.
We’ve taken a look at the early promotion favourites, with odds provided by Bet365, to see where Pompey rank against their Championship rivals after the opening day.
