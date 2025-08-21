Pompey have had a mixed start to their second season back in the Championship.
The Blues opened the new campaign with a 1-0 victory against Oxford United at Kassam Stadium Stadium before falling to a 2-1 defeat against Norwich City last Saturday.
John Mousinho’s men travel to West Brom this weekend, with a new addition in their ranks following the arrival of Josh Knight on Thursday afternoon.
The centre-back becomes the seventh signing of the summer window as Pompey continue to strengthen their ranks in a bid to improve on last term’s 16th-placed finish.
We’ve taken a look at SkyBet's latest Championship relegation odds to see if the Blues could finish in the bottom three in May.
