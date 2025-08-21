Pompey have completed the signing of central defender Josh Knight from Hannover 96 for an undisclosed fee.

John Mousinho has explained his delight following the signing of Josh Knight.

And the head coach has revealed the Blues had been tracking the 27-year-old ‘for a long time’ prior to his Fratton Park arrival on Thursday afternoon.

Knight has penned a three-year deal at PO4, completing his switch from the German second-tier club for an undisclosed fee.

His arrival marks the end of a difficult 12-month stay at the HDI Arena following his free-transfer move from Peterborough United.

The defender featured 24 times and netted on two occasions for Die Roten but fell out of favour with new boss Christian Titz, promoting his departure from the 2.Bundesliga outfit.

Knight bolsters Pompey’s ranks at the heart of the defence, joining Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Hayden Matthews and Ibane Bowat.

John Mousinho on Josh Knight signing

And Mousinho has revealed delight at securing the central defender and highlighted his impressive 2023-24 campaign as a key reason behind the Blues’ swoop.

The head coach told the club’s official website: ‘We’re delighted to strengthen our defensive ranks with a player we’ve been tracking for a long time.

‘I remember him being absolutely outstanding for Peterborough in the season we won promotion from League One and I felt they were unlucky not to go up with us.

‘He was a shining light and really caught our eye, earning a deserved move to Germany off the back of his performances.

‘We’re bringing in a player who possesses plenty of experience – including at Championship level – and has a lot of the qualities that we look for in a centre-half.’

Josh Knight’s career to date following Pompey move

Pompey unveil Josh Knight after signing him from Hannover 96. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Knight came through the ranks at Leicester City, making his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup contest against Sheffield United, aged 19.

The 27-year-old then enjoyed two successful loan spells with Peterborough before making the step up to the Championship with Wycombe Wanderers in October 2020.

He spent a season-long stint at Adams Park, where he also claimed the club’s Player of the Season award after another impressive temporary stay.

The centre-back then completed a permanent return to London Road in 2021, where he would go on to appear 135 times for Posh, which also included an EFL Trophy success and consecutive play-off finishes.

Knight would get snapped up by Hannover last summer penning a two-year deal. But just 12 months into his contract at the HDI Arena, the defender fell down the pecking order with new boss Titz, who took over in June.

The ex-Leicester man was left out of Die Roten’s first three games of the campaign and was told he would be given the green light to depart.

Knight has since sealed a permanent return to English football, penning a three-year deal at Fratton Park.

