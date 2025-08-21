The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Pompey are closing in on their seventh signing of the summer transfer window.

The central defender will be the latest addition through the doors, joining Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky, Luke Le Roux, Florian Bianchini and Minhyeok Yang in completing a move to the south coast.

There is still plenty to do, though, for John Mousinho’s men with a number of areas still in need of strengthening ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Elsewhere, gossip and speculation continues to do the rounds across the Championship as clubs make their moves.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s rivals.

Southampton set for switch

Southampton are set to raid one of their new Championship rivals following their relegation from the Premier League.

Pompey’s fierce south-coast rivals are reportedly looking to table an offer for Middlesbrough playmaker Finn Azaz.

MailOnline have claimed the Saints are plotting a £12m deal for the 24-year-old after an outstanding campaign last term.

The report suggests discussions have already taken place between the two clubs after Will Still identified the midfielder as a main target this summer.

Azaz, who netted 12 goals and registered 11 assists last term, was linked with a number of Premier League clubs earlier in the window - including Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Bournemouth.

But it appears St Mary’s is the Republic of Ireland international’s next destination, who have fended off interest from top flight outfits.

Following his move from Plymouth in January 2024, the former Aston Villa talent has 33 goal contributions in 67 outings for Boro in all competitions and still has three years remaining on his current deal.

Azaz has registered five outings during his career against Pompey but has picked up just one victory against the Blues.

Bournemouth’s Billing of interest

Phillip Billing. | Getty Images

Championship duo Ipswich Town and Sheffield United are battling to sign Bournemouth midfielder Phillip Billing.

Gianluca di Marzio has claimed the Blades are the latest side to join the pursuit for the 29-year-old after TeamTalk suggested the Tractor Boys were also interested.

The English pair aren’t the only clubs tracking his situation, with two unnamed German clubs and FC Copenhagen also keeping tabs.

The Cherries are reportedly open to selling Billing before deadline day for £8.6m, but are yet to receive any official bids. Andoni Iraola’s men could also allow the Denmark international to depart on loan this summer.

Pompey face Ipswich on September 27 before making the trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in November.

Derby duel for defender

Derby County are stepping up their pursuit of Sturm Graz full-back Max Johnstone, according to reports.

Sky Sports are claiming the Rams are looking to lodge a third bid for the Scotland international, having had two offers knocked back by the Austrian outfit.

John Eustace’s men are set to table a £2m bid to land the 24-year-old, who is also of interest to Italian outfit Bologna.

Derby have lost both of their Championship contests this season and sit nine places below Pompey in the table.

