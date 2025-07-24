The early 2025-26 Championship relegation favourites - where Portsmouth, Derby County, Hull City & Co rank

By Pepe Lacey
Published 24th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

Pompey have made two additions in the transfer window so far.

There is nearly two weeks to go until Pompey’s 2025-26 Championship campaign gets underway.

Currently the Blues have added two new faces to the squad ahead of the curtain raiser against Oxford United on August 9.

Adrian Segecic was the first through the doors at Fratton Park, sealing a permanent switch from Sydney FC. John Mousinho’s men fought off interest from clubs across the globe to land the Aussie sensation, who penned a three-year deal on the south coast.

John Swift became the latest signing, when he completed a free-transfer move from West Brom. The experienced operator returns to PO4 after 19 years away, having been released aged 11 under Paul Hart.

Business is far from complete, however, with a number of key areas still in need of strengthening as Pompey look to build on their 16th-placed finish last term.

But is there any danger of the Blues going down next season?

Using the latest odds provided by Sky Bet, here are the current favourites to be relegated from the Championship during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Championship relegation odds after summer business so far

1. Championship relegation odds

The Championship relegation odds after summer business so far | Portsmouth FC

Early relegation odds: 66/1.

2. Ipswich Town

Early relegation odds: 66/1. | Getty Images

Early relegation odds: 40/1.

3. Southampton

Early relegation odds: 40/1. | Getty Images

Early relegation odds: 33/1.

4. Sheffield United

Early relegation odds: 33/1. | Getty Images

