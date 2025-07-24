There is nearly two weeks to go until Pompey’s 2025-26 Championship campaign gets underway.

Currently the Blues have added two new faces to the squad ahead of the curtain raiser against Oxford United on August 9.

Adrian Segecic was the first through the doors at Fratton Park, sealing a permanent switch from Sydney FC. John Mousinho’s men fought off interest from clubs across the globe to land the Aussie sensation, who penned a three-year deal on the south coast.

John Swift became the latest signing, when he completed a free-transfer move from West Brom. The experienced operator returns to PO4 after 19 years away, having been released aged 11 under Paul Hart.

Business is far from complete, however, with a number of key areas still in need of strengthening as Pompey look to build on their 16th-placed finish last term.

But is there any danger of the Blues going down next season?

Using the latest odds provided by Sky Bet, here are the current favourites to be relegated from the Championship during the 2025-26 campaign.

1 . Championship relegation odds The Championship relegation odds after summer business so far | Portsmouth FC Photo Sales