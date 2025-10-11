There’s plenty of stories doing the rounds across the international break, including a man linked with Pompey this summer finding a new home. Here’s the Championship latest.

Fratton-linked defender joins former Blues boss

Jonathan Tomkinson was one of a swathe of players linked with a move to Pompey this summer.

The free agent was linked with a move to Fratton Park, as he became a free agent after leaving Championship rivals Norwich City.

A move for the United States man never accelerated, however, as the Blues looked elsewhere to bolster their back line.

Now Tomkinson has found himself a new home in League Two with Cheltenham Town.

That means the 23-year-old will be linking up with Steve Cotterill, following his return to the Robins at the end of last month.

There’s already at Blues flavour at Whaddon Road, with Cotterill bringing in Ben Stevenson as his first signing after his appointment.

Stevenson, of course, was part of the Pompey team who won League One two seasons ago, making 12 appearances in his time at PO4.

Rangers eye Rohl

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is being considered for the Rangers’ job, according to reports.

Rohl is being weighed up as Russell Martin’s successor at Ibrox, despite heavy talk Steven Gerrard is being lined up for a return to his former club.

The German has been out of the game since leaving Hillsborough in July, amid the turmoil engulfing the Owls.

Rohl was touted for the Rangers job before Martin got the posting in June. It proved to be a nightmare period for the man who has also been at the helm at St Mary’s, however,

Martin picked up just a single league win in the position, leading to his exit after just 122 days - the shortest tenure for any Rangers boss.

Now, according to Sky Sports, Rohl is in the frame for the job amid noise talks have also taken place with Liverpool legend Gerrard.

Great Scott lauded

Scott Wharton’s return to Championship action after a serious knee injury has been lauded.

The defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear against Sheffield Wednesday in April of last year, leading to surgery and a lengthy stay on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old has returned with five appearances this term, however, with his performance levels earning praise from boss Valerien Ismael

He told the Lancashire Telegraph: ‘With his calm mentality, he has a high quality in his game.

‘He just gives exactly the mentality you need in this team. He knows the club perfectly.

‘Him and his brother came through the Academy. He's the identity, the DNA of the club. He has an impact on the young players.

‘He has an impact on the senior players. He's a very important player for me, for the club. Hopefully, he can stay many years, just to be the face of the rebuilding.

‘He's a natural leader. The way he speaks, you just feel it. He speaks with experience, calm, knowledge, without any rush.

‘He's not talking a lot, but when he's talking, everyone is listening to him. I think this is the main thing. When he has a message to give across the team, then everyone will receive the message, but in an appropriate way to speak to players.

‘I think this is the main thing.’