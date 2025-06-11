The transfer mill has produced another player who Pompey are reportedly interested in

Pompey are being linked with a move for out-of-contract Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson.

That’s according to The Athletic’s US Men’s National Team (USMNT) expert Larry Henry Jr, who claims the Blues have recently added their name to the 23-year-old’s list of admirers.

That cohort of fans reportedly consists of League One trio Stockport County, Reading and Rotherham, with Pompey supposedly joining the race late for his signature.

The ball-playing central defender has been told he’s allowed to leave Norwich this summer as a free agent after making just three first-team appearances for the Canaries.

All three of those outings came in the 2022-23 season, with Tomkinson appearing once in the Championship for the Carrow Road outfit and twice in the League Cup.

Since then, the Texas-born defender has spent loan spells at both Stevenage and Bradford, before joining Scottish Premiership side Ross County for the second half of last season.

All three loans have enabled him to gain much needed senior experience, with Tomkinson featuring 49 times in all competitions.

Pompey want to add to their centre-back ranks this summer

Jonathan Tomkinson in action for Bradford City | Getty Images

Pompey are keen to add to their central defensive ranks over the summer.

Despite the presence of Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Ibane Bowat, Hayden Matthews, Ryley Towler and Tom McIntyre, there is a desire to add further numbers to that key position.

Rob Atkinson remains their priority, with the Bristol City defender impressing on loan at Fratton Park over the second half of last season. He would be considered a frontline option for head coach John Mousinho next season, whereas someone of Tomkinson’s stature - if the rumour is to be believed - would be considered someone Pompey could develop and utilise if injuries impacted availability.

That featured regulalry last season - forcing Pompey to play midfielder Marlon Pack at centre-back, while McIntyre and Towler were also used.

Both Towler and McIntyre have the potential to leave Fratton Park over the summer, presenting the Blues with the need to add in this key area.

It’s not clear, though, whether Tomkinson would be an improvement on what both fringe players already have to offer.

What’s been said about Jonathan Tomkinson in the past

Tomkinson has been at Norwich since 2019, arriving at Carrow Road from the FC Dallas Academy as a teenager.

When Steve Evans brought him on loan to Stevenage in January 2023, he said: ‘Jonathan is a big, strong and decisive defender.

‘By being able to play anywhere across the defence, he adds fierce competition to some already very talented players.

‘We tried to sign JT in the summer when we brought in Saxon Earley and without doubt, he is of the same standard.

‘I am delighted Norwich City have placed him with us given the multiple options they have from League One. I thank both David Wagner and Stuart Webber for such trust.’

After joining Bradford for the season in 2023, Bantams boss Mark Hughes said: ‘We are pleased to have brought Jonathan in, and wish him a warm welcome to the club.

‘Jon is a strong centre-half with different sides to his game who, after we tried to get a deal for him done on deadline day, we are now delighted to finally have with us.

‘As well as having the physical attributes to compete at this level, his experience in League Two with promoted Stevenage last year - and over in the USA - make him a cultured footballer with a versatile skillset.’

Tomkinson made 28 appearances for Bradford that season.